After he completed several laps between the Halliwell Park foul poles, Hunter Killian jogged back toward the infield. He hugged friends. He snapped photos with family. Then he walked closer to the dugout, where ISJ photographer Kyle Riley pulled out his camera and showed him a photo from the game.
It shows Killian jumping and celebrating with a teammate, right after Killian delivered an RBI single that sealed Pocatello’s 13-3 win over Preston, good for the 4A District 5 tournament title and a spot at the 4A state tournament. Except that mid-air, Killian splayed his left leg out to a perfect 90-degree angle.
So one question seemed fair: Did he know he was that flexible?
“I did not know that,” Killian said with a smile.
Nothing else about Killian’s performance came as a surprise.
On the mound, he compiled this line: A complete five innings, three runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts. He downplayed his 1-for-4 showing at the plate — “I was just lucky enough to get the final at-bat,” he said — but his one hit invoked the run rule and booked the Thunder a second straight spot at the state tournament. They will be no worse than the No. 3 seed.
It all seemed fitting: Killian, one of the most decorated athletes to come through Pocatello in a long while, engineered the win that sent the Thunder back to Boise. He refused to take much credit, but the truth is that he had a meaningful hand in this win.
“I was completely happy for him,” head coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “Especially that at-bat, because he struggled early in the game swinging. Hunter, in every sport that he’s played, is exactly what every coach’s dream is: His work ethic, in the classroom, in the community, on the field kids look up to him. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”
For Killian and the Thunder, little went wrong in this win, their third straight and 12th in 13 tries. Almost everyone in the lineup recorded a hit. Brody Burch, days after escaping a jam and helping Poky advance to this game, produced a spotless 4-for-4 showing. Jayce Vaughan, the teammate celebrating with Killian in that photo, went 3-for-3. Outfielder Mack Evans kickstarted the sizzling offensive showing with a three-run triple in the first inning, finishing with four RBI in the end.
So much of Benavidez’s worries vanished like mist in this one. All season, he’s prioritized limiting walks. Killian issued just one. He’s long emphasized cleaning up fielding errors. Pocatello made just one. Most importantly, the Thunder played like they know they can be beaten. That’s why Benavidez felt his team’s last loss, an 8-7 setback to Preston back on April 27, worked to Pocatello’s advantage: Their heads went from in the clouds back to earth. The Thunder knew they couldn’t mess around with the Indians. So they dispatched them so quickly a Chick-fil-A drive-thru would be jealous.
“It’s big. We have big goals and small goals, and this is one of our goals,” Benavidez said. “The kids came out ready to play today. In the first inning, we gave up two runs, then we go to the bottom, and the kids were like, this is our game and we’re gonna take it from here. I was so proud of them.”
In some ways, this amounts to a validating win for Pocatello. The Thunder went to last year’s state tournament with an exceedingly young team, so at the beginning of the season, they faced a strange combination of youth and experience. They felt the pressure acutely: If they can go to state with an inexperienced group, shouldn’t they be able to go again this season?
For a little while, things didn’t look promising. They started 5-6. They trounced Canyon Ridge, but they fell to Highland, Twin Falls, even Blackfoot. Walks became an issue. So did errors. What was going on with this group? “We were playing so tight because of that pressure,” Killian said.
How his group turned things around, how the Thunder ran off nine straight from late March to late April and began to look like the team people expected them to become, is even easier to understand.
“We relaxed and found out we’re all really good baseball players if we just start having fun,” Killian said. “So we just adopted a having fun mindset and we’ll take that into state. I’m really excited to see where it takes us.”