Highland running back Kaleb Demuzio was named the offensive player of the year for 5A District 5-6, while Rams’ defensive end Logan George split the defensive player of the year honor with Rigby linebacker Landon Johnson.
All-conference teams were released late last week.
Rigby and Highland combined to sweep the individual awards, with Trojans’ quarterback Tiger Adolpho being named the conference’s overall MVP and their coach Armando Gonzalez taking the coach of the year award.
Highland had plenty of representation on the all-conference teams, with quarterback Easton Durham, wide receiver Jaxon Shuman, offensive linemen Hipa Galo and Kyler Williams, and kicker Ian Hershey being named to the first-team offense.
Defensive linemen Luke Togiai and Sloan Lambson, linebackers Mason Fullmer and Bristin Corrigan, defensive backs Adam Jones and Durham, and punter Hershey made the first-team defense for the Rams.
Tight end Mason Mickelson, wide receiver Raimon Barela, offensive linemen Easton Colvin and Ian Allen, returner Jones, defensive lineman Kody Colvin, linebacker Easton Eddie and defensive back Easton Rudd made the second team for Highland.
Offensive lineman Mason Summerill received honorable-mention recognition.