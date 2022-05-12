The Journal's Sports Stars event is officially in the books. The school year's top athletes, coaches and teams descended on the MEC Wednesday night to receive awards and celebrate their accomplishments.
Highlights included the athletes of the year, Pocatello's Ryan Payne on the boys side and Snake River's Rylie Edlefsen on the girls side, plus the team of the year, Poky football. Coach of the year awards went to Rockland boys basketball's Shae Neal and West Side volleyball's MeLinda Royer, both of whom captured state championships last season.
Here is a complete list of award winners.
Girls soccer player of the year: Saydree Bell (Highland)
Boys soccer player of the year: Manuel Rosales (American Falls)
Volleyball player of the year: Adee Butler (Century)
Football player of the year: Ian Hershey (Highland)
Boys basketball player of the year: Julian Bowie (Pocatello)
Girls basketball player of the year: Ellie Watson (Aberdeen)
Girls swimmer of year: Aliya Jordan (Highland)
Boys swimmer of year: JD Heberlein (Century)
Boys cross country runner of the year: Eli Gregory (Blackfoot)
Girls cross country runner of the year: Bailey Bird (Pocatello)
Boys wrestler of the year: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot)
Girls wrestler of the year: Allister Dillow (American Falls)
Male coach of the year: Shae Neal, Rockland boys basketball
Female coach of the year: MeLinda Royer, West Side volleyball
Team of the year: Pocatello football
Boys freshman of the year: Isiah Harwell (Century)
Girls freshman of the year: Kennasyn Garza (Pocatello)
Boys career achievement award: Hunter Killian (Pocatello)
Girls career achievement award: Hadley Humpherys (Blackfoot)
Boys athlete of year: Ryan Payne (Pocatello)
Girls athlete of year: Rylie Edlefsen (Snake River)
Baseball player of the year: Gunner Wilhelm (Highland)
Softball player of the year: Jenna Kearns (Highland)
Boys track athlete of the year: Jacob Van Orden (Highland)
Girls track athlete of the year: Matejah Mangum (Pocatello)
Boys golfer of the year: Owen Pearson (Preston)
Girls golfer of the year: Sofia Lippiello (Century)
Boys tennis player of the year: Daniel McGee (Century)
Girls tennis player of the year: Cassie Stoddard (Highland)