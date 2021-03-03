CALDWELL — Watching James Bodily in pregame warm-ups is almost worth the price of admission in itself.
That's a cliche, sure, but it's true that the North Gem star provides plenty of entertainment even before the game, floating around behind the 3-point line, reaching a skinny arm up to snag an off-target pass, putting up another shot, snapping off nonchalant runs of six, seven, eight straight makes as his teammates cluster under the basket for rebounds and dribble into frantic pull-ups against no defense.
It's easy to be fooled in pregame. "Five o'clock all-star" is the baseball term for a batting practice hero who can't get it done when the actual game rolls around.
But the sheer control, the smoothness, the sense that every move is measured that Bodily projects in warm-ups is something that can't be faked. It's rare to see someone at any level, let alone in Idaho's smallest classification, that throws off that confidence.
And for a while, it translated to the actual game against Dietrich in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday.
Bodily scored 15 points and hit three 3s in the first quarter against the Blue Devils, the last an end-of-quarter spectacular in which he measured up his defender, watched the clock and — perfectly in control — stepped back to his left and dropped in a deep triple as the buzzer sounded.
"That's as good as I've seen," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "Not as good as he gets, I think he can be even better, but as good as I've seen from him. He's been a rock for us all year."
Dietrich continued to hound North Gem's star, chasing him around the court, denying him the ball. By the time five minutes were gone in the game, Bodily's jersey was untucked from Dietrich players grabbing it as he raced around screens — and the Cowboys' success eventually turned sour, as they scored only 20 second-half points in a 64-51 loss to the Blue Devils at Caldwell High School.
One year after they made it to the third-place game, the loss knocked North Gem down to the consolation bracket in the 1A DII state tournament.
"We hopefully have two more games in this tournament," Corta said. "I challenged my guys in the locker room to figure out what kind of team they're going to be — if they're going to be a team that picks themselves up of the mat and comes back and wins the consolation trophy, or if they're going to be a team that flamed out and nobody ever remembers. I hope they choose the first one."
Bodily, who shot 9 of 12 in the first half for 22 points, attempted just six shots in the second half and finished with 31 points.
North Gem's next-highest scorer, Logan Corta, had six points. Altogether, Bodily made 11 of the Cowboys' 19 field goals.
"It wasn't a second-half thing as much as it was a whole-game thing for us," Tracey Corta said. "We never really got on track. Bodily was playing well in the first half but nobody else was. They did a good job of kind of containing him, and nobody else stepped up. Without that, yeah, we just didn't show up, and that falls on me. I need to prepare these guys better."
Brady Power scored 24 points on 16 shots for Dietrich, with 13 of those points coming in the third quarter as the Blue Devils outscored North Gem 17-7 in the period to first make up and then turn around a 31-25 halftime deficit.
Jett Shaw and Cody Power added 13 points apiece for Dietrich, and Rhys Dill had 20 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
North Gem plays Timberline at 2 p.m. Thursday in a loser-out game at Caldwell.
GRACE 67, VICTORY CHARTER 53
At Vallivue, Gage Stoddard scored 33 points to lift the Grizzlies into the 1A DI semifinals.
Stoddard, along with Ty Gilbert, keyed the first line of Grace's press, leading to runouts and easy finishes. He also helped the Grizzlies put the game away late, shooting 10 of 10 at the free-throw line with eight of those makes in the fourth quarter.
"He only hit one 3, but had some good attacks to the basket, good finishes," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "We put good pressure on them, it was a combo of good defense and finishing some of those layups."
Gilbert added 10 points to Stoddard's big night. Grey Gibbs had just one point but pulled down 11 rebounds.
The win puts Grace into the semifinals against Lapwai, the consensus No. 1 team in the classification, which beat Liberty Charter 81-35 in the first round
The Grizzlies beat the Wildcats in last year's state tournament, and Grace's girls team beat Lapwai's highly-regarded girls team in the semifinals en route to a state title two weeks ago.
"The first game is a huge win, no matter which way you look at it," Lloyd said. "(Victory Charter) is a team that knows how to win, so give them some credit. I think knowing that we beat Lapwai last year gives us some confidence going into it, but we have to step up to the plate. ... We just have to handle pressure tomorrow, they like to full court press, they like to do a lot of things to cause pressure."
ROCKLAND 57, CLARK FORK 20
At Caldwell, Rockland's defense was the star, setting a new 1A DII record for fewest points allowed in a state tournament game.
That wasn't a surprise to Bulldogs' coach Shae Neal, who's built his team's identity around defense.
"We always preach defense, always try to get deflections, make them make tough passes, make them shoot tough shots, and I think we executed really well in all of those three categories," Neal said. "Our defense is designed to create turnovers. That's what I've stressed all year, and something that I've always taught. Our defense starts our offense, and you could see that today."
Rockland had 19 steals, led by Braden Permann's eight. Some coaches have millions (seemingly) of offensive sets, variations and variations off those variations. Neal has that on defense for Rockland, helping the Bulldogs maintain pressure no matter what.
"We've actually got seven different presses we throw at people, different areas we trap," Neal said. "We speed people up with a press and then we slow them down with a soft press, take the air out of the ball a little bit. We have a set where they think they've broken it, and then we trap all possession, never come out of it."
On Wednesday, Neal pulled out a box-and-one, with Brigham Permann hounding Clark Fork's leading scorer Cameron Garcia.
Garcia shot 1 of 7 of three points.
"It's the state tournament, you can't overthink or overlook anybody," Neal said. "Brigham completely shut the kid down. We ran the floor really well. The boys showed up that first half, ran the floor, rebounded well, shot well."
Funnily enough, it was the third defensive record that Neal has been a part of at the state tournament. The Malad team that he played on set the record for fewest points allowed in a state tournament game at 2A in 2005, before rebreaking the record (17 points, which still stands) when Neal was a senior in 2006.
Next, the Bulldogs' defense will take on Garden Valley, which scored 84 points in a first-round win over Carey.
"Garden Valley is extremely talented, they have a ton of shooters," Neal said. "All this defensive talk and everything we preach, it will be tested tomorrow, along with our offense. If we can execute, we'll be in the ballgame with a chance to go to the state title game."
DIETRICH 64, NORTH GEM 51
Dietrich 13 12 17 22 — 64
North Gem 19 12 7 13 — 51
Dietrich — B. Power 24, Shaw 13, C. Power 13, Dill 7, Dilworth 4, Cabrera 3.
North Gem — Bodily 31, Corta 6, Hatch 5, Leavitt 3, Freeman 2, Setser 2, Cooper 2.
GRACE 67, VICTORY CHARTER 53
Victory Charter 13 14 11 15
Grace 17 11 19 20
Victory Charter — Stockett 4, Cole 8, Palomares 23, Betzchild 2, Fleischmann 2, Wood 6, Luce 6, Ferris 2.
Grace — Mickelson 2, Gilbert 10, Stoddard 33, T. Draper 4, Taggart 1, T. Andersen 2, P. Andersen 10, D. Draper 4, Gibbs 1 and 11 rebounds.
ROCKLAND 57, CLARK FORK 20
Rockland 16 18 15 8 — 57
Clark Fork 0 6 9 5 — 20
Rockland — T. Matthews 12, Bri. Permann 11, Bra. Permann 10, W. Matthews 9, Meritt 7, Farr 4, Parish 2, G. Permann 2.
Clark Fork — Sanroman 6, Mayorga 4, Garcia 3, Howard 3, Barnett 2, Shelton 2.