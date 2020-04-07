North Gem's James Bodily added to his individual accolades, earning the title of 1A DII District 5-6 boys basketball player of the year. The league's all-conference teams were released Tuesday.
Bodily led the Cowboys to the state tournament and an appearance in the third-place game. He set a new 1A DII state tournament record in the process, scoring 94 points over three games to break the previous record held by current Dallas Cowboys star Leighton Vander Esch.
The rest of the all-conference first team heavily featured local stars.
North Gem teammate Logan Corta joined Bodily on the first team, as did Rockland duo Braden Permann and Levi Farr.
North Gem beat Rockland in a 74-73 classic in the district tournament to take the district's second and final spot at the state tournament.
Grace Lutheran's Joel Besel was named to the second team.
1A DII District 5-6 all-conference boys basketball teams
MVP
James Bodily, North Gem
Coach of the Year
Kelvin Krosch, Mackay
First team
James Bodily, North Gem; Chase Green, Mackay; Braden Permann, Rockland; Logan Corta, North Gem; Levi Farr, Rockland
Second team
Honorable mention
Austin Beyler, Leadore; Brian Murcock, Clark County