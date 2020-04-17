There will be no late-game heroics or photo finishes.
Just fields, tracks and courts cloaked in silence.
The Idaho High School Activities Association finalized what seemed inevitable Friday, announcing that the remainder of this year's high school spring sports seasons, including state tournaments, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday morning, Idaho was the 27th state to cancel its high school spring sports seasons.
"It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are canceled," the IHSAA said in a press release. "This decision was based on guidelines established by Gov. (Brad) Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state."
The decision ended weeks of speculation that coincided with dwindling hope for a season.
The IHSAA's first action was postponing the debate, cheer and dance state competitions. The cheer and dance state championships were ultimately canceled, and the spring sports season was suspended through April 5. That suspension was later extended through April 20.
But the IHSAA didn't call off the season completely, even after neighboring states Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming canceled their seasons. Idaho's governing body wanted to wait as long as it could and explore every avenue for holding some kind of spring season, albeit abbreviated.
In recent weeks, the IHSAA Board of Directors weighed several factors in deciding if spring sports could resume, including the State Board of Education's soft statewide school closures and Little's stay-at-home order.
It also surveyed the state's superintendents to gauge their deadlines for squeezing in a spring season.
But the chances of resuming spring sports further diminished in recent days. On Wednesday, Little extended his stay-at-home order through April 30. Thursday, the State Board laid out its strict parameters for schools to repoen before the end of the school year.
It all added up to the IHSAA's "extremely difficult decision" to call off the season.
"It was extremely important for us to get as much information as we possibly could, which is why we held off for as long as we did," IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones told the Journal. "We want to look at everything that we possibly can to give our kids the best opportunity, if at all possible, to have a regular season or a state event when it's all said and done."
With school closures, stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines in place, it became increasingly difficult to justify resuming spring sports, Jones said. He added that the logistics of planning state competitions -- choosing dates, finding host venues and keeping everyone safe -- eventually became unworkable.
"You throw all of that together and we just did not see a way that we could logistically and safely hold a culminating state event and continue on with the potential of the regular season," Jones said.
Jones said he isn't sure what the future holds for fall sports. He hopes Friday's decision helps flip those odds for the better.
It doesn't make the present any easier to stomach.
"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a tear or two shed," Jones said. "It was an extremely difficult decision for our board to make, because that's the business that they're in. They work with kids and they're telling kids, 'You don't get to do these things now.' ... We had to cancel something that a lot of them had worked really, really hard to get to.
"It's a sad day. Sad day for them, sad day for us."