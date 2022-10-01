Hall_of_fame_2.jpg

Left to right: Lonny Dahlke, Clayton Armstrong and Travis Bell.

 Carson Smith

When you ask new Idaho Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee Clayton Armstrong about the wrestlers he coached who stand out, he gives you a surprising answer.

“Brad Chinich was about as athletic as a wet paper bag when he came out for the team as a senior,” Armstrong recalled of his most memorable wrestlers during his coaching days at Pocatello High School. “He didn’t have the athleticism, and he had some emotional problems. But he was a diehard. He won one match, and you would have thought our team won the national championship. Everyone was rooting for him.”

 

