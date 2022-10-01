When you ask new Idaho Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee Clayton Armstrong about the wrestlers he coached who stand out, he gives you a surprising answer.
“Brad Chinich was about as athletic as a wet paper bag when he came out for the team as a senior,” Armstrong recalled of his most memorable wrestlers during his coaching days at Pocatello High School. “He didn’t have the athleticism, and he had some emotional problems. But he was a diehard. He won one match, and you would have thought our team won the national championship. Everyone was rooting for him.”
Chinich went on to serve three terms of military service in Iraq. He writes Armstrong two letters a year, recalling the inspirational quotes Armstrong used while coaching his wrestlers, including “Poky Pride Never Dies.”
“Brad and some of the other wrestlers didn’t have the success as some of the champions did, but they still applied the principles in their lives,” Armstrong said. “He still applies all the principles.”
Armstrong was inducted, along with former coaches Travis Bell, from Highland, and Lonny Dahlke of Marsh Valley, into the Idaho Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame recently. All three were honored for lifetime service to the sport of wrestling. All three were excellent wrestlers in their own right in high school, then became successful coaches on the high school level. Bell, now the athletic director and assistant principal at his alma mater, managed the state wrestling tournament from 2013-2019.
Those “principles” Armstrong tried to instill in his wrestlers included hard work, inside and outside the gym. “Anybody can go out for a sport,” Armstrong said. “But that’s just being on a team. To be good, you have to do as much outside the wrestling room as inside. You’ve got to be committed to hard work, exercise and spending your time to getting better. What I really pushed to my athletes, though, was to be a good student, be respectful to your teachers and your parents. Everything transposes to something else.”
Armstrong got his start in wrestling under the late Pocatello Coach Dick Fleischmann, who mentored him to a 95-7 record in high school, including a state title and two runner-up finishes. Then after his college career at Boise State ended with a Big Sky Conference championship, Armstrong returned to Pocatello to coach under Fleischmann for three years.
“We had a connection,” Armstrong said. “I loved his tenacity, the way he pushed the issue. I watched him coach the older guys and got to know the wrestlers who started the Poky dynasty, and that fueled my passion even more.”
Armstrong succeeded his mentor as head coach at Pocatello and led the then-Indians to state team titles in 1990, 91 and 92. He also coached at Irving Middle School from 1985 to 2013. He coached great individual wrestlers like his brothers, Phillip and Mike, who were two-time state champs, as was his son Shiloh, who wrestled under his tutelage. Other great champions under Armstrong included Gary Johnson, Monte Page and Lonnie Page.
“I’m just grateful for the induction,” Armstrong said. “I’m thankful for the support of my family, especially my wife (Sharma). I don’t know how many wrestlers were in my house over the years. She wasn’t just along for the ride; I knew she supported me. I had great assistants, too, and without them, it would not have been possible.”
Armstrong stepped aside as PHS wrestling coach in 2014, but he’s still helping his son Nate, who coaches at Franklin Middle School. “Now I have some grandsons who are hitting 6-7-8, so I’m getting involved again,” Armstrong said.
Like the Armstrong clan, wrestling is a family affair for the Bells. Travis coached his two sons, Brennan and Brittain, in high school. Both were upset in the quarterfinals of the state championships as seniors but fought back to win third-place medals. Coaching his sons through those tough times was a highlight for Bell.
“The sport of wrestling means a whole bunch to me and my family,” Bell said. “Wrestling was family, that’s what I talked about at the induction. Wrestling is about family and relationships that last for many, many years.”
Bell was a three-time Idaho state champion in high school, then was a two-time junior college all-American while competing for Ricks College (now Brigham Young University-Idaho). After graduating from Idaho State in 1995, Bell was able to coach under his previous mentor Russ Sion at Highland before taking over the program. He led the Rams to state runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2010, coaching nine individual state champions.
Bell also took great pride in running the state wrestling championships. “One of the highlights is getting to see the kids peak at a high level before a big crowd,” Bell said.
Bell thinks the sport of high school wrestling is on a solid footing in Idaho, especially now that girls have their own state championships. “I think that’s going to be a big plus,” Bell said. “I hope that will feed into the boys program, and it will just continue to get better.”
Marsh Valley’s Dahlke was honored after coaching at his alma mater for 30 years. He also served as athletic director for the Eagles from 2006 to 2013, was an assessor to certify wrestlers for the Idaho High School Activities Association and helped staff the state wrestling tournament for many years. Dahlke was Fifth District Coach of the Year in 1983 and the state 3A Coach of the Year in 2005.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions or column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.
