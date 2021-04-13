POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho State soccer's Lauren McGahie and Caitlin Crist earned all-conference honors for the 2021 spring season. McGahie was named to the All-Big Sky second team and Crist was awarded Honorable Mention.
McGahie played every minute of every game for the Bengals this season and scored two conference goals against Weber State.
“Lo has had a fantastic season anchoring our back line with her gritty one-v-one defending and ability to communicate to organize her teammates,” said Head Coach Debs Brereton. “She was dangerous on our set pieces and scored two very important goals for us on conference play."
Crist scored two goals for the Bengals this season. One against Northern Arizona and one against Southern Utah this past weekend. She played 378 minutes for the Orange and Black and was third on the team in total shots.
“She spends hours outside of the team training to improve her game and her relentless efforts paid off when she made some very big impacts in several conference games this season and scored two excellent goals,” said Brereton. "Her ability to head the ball is the best I’ve seen I years and I’m very excited to see what she will do this fall season.”