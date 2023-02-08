Jay Nagle ISU MBB

Idaho State forward Jay Nagle throws down a dunk during a game against Westcliff.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A new episode of the Idaho State Journal sports podcast is here. Sports editor Greg Woods and guest columnist Brad Bugger chat about several topics, including high school basketball, Idaho State men's hoops and Bengal women's hoops.

The podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple and Soundcloud.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

