The play that best captured the youth movement washing over Pocatello’s girls basketball team like a monsoon, the moment that crystallized the promising circumstances around this group, came in the second half of the Thunder’s 52-41 win over Highland on Friday night.
It began with sophomore forward Kennasyn Garza, who swatted a shot at the rim. It ricocheted backward, headed out of bounds, so Garza jumped and saved it, slinging it to a teammate. As the Thunder stormed up the court, Garza ran with them, and when she arrived at the other rim, she caught a pocket pass and laid in an easy layup. She wore a wide grin as she ran back on defense.
The play lasted some eight seconds. Its significance echoed much louder.
“I feel pretty fortunate I get to coach these guys,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said.
The magic of Poky’s roster is in its youth. Garza is a sophomore. Abby Lusk, who posted 10 points on Friday night, is a freshman. Alivia Marshall, a key cog who is still working her way back from injury, is a sophomore, and so is Taylee Rogers, who carded seven points. Heck, the most experienced players on the team are juniors — Elle Hokanson logged 11 points and Miah Lusk registered seven.
So far, it’s led the Thunder to mixed results. With Friday’s win, they improved to 4-3, and they’ve now won two straight. That streak follows a three-game skid, which included setbacks to Shelley and Hillcrest and Madison, but they opened with two straight wins — so they’ve given themselves a little wiggle room.
That’s the thing with a team this young, though. The wins might come and go. What the Thunder are really doing is developing — and earning wins too.
The tip of the spear is Garza, at least among the underclassmen. She stands 6-foot-1, which gives her size advantages against almost every opponent — “people will gameplan for her and throw some different things at her,” Evans said — and she uses every inch. Sometimes Rogers will toss an entry pass, and Garza will turn out and stick it in. At others, she’ll snare a miss and deposit it back in the basket.
The interesting part is this: She has only recently returned to the court. Garza suffered a foot injury ahead of the season, got cleared to return in time for the beginning of the year, only to reaggravate it. She made her season debut on Tuesday, in Poky’s win over Twin Falls — “and her first shot back was a step-back three against Twin,” Evans said, “and she hit it. So you just have to guard her.” Garza played limited minutes on Friday, coaches wary of her foot injury, but she made enough impact to become her team’s leading scorer for the game.
For her part, Evans likes Garza best when she’s around the basket, but that’s part of what makes this Poky team so promising: They’re all young, trying new things, seeing what works, seeing what doesn’t, putting the pieces together like a puzzle.
The others are equally intriguing. Abby Lusk is a skilled finisher in traffic. Hagler is a reliable catch-and-shoot marksman. Hokanson is a fearless driver with the length to pull off moves better suited for a gymnastics meet. Rogers puts the entire operation in motion at the point guard spot.
It all presents Evans with the best kind of dilemma: The Thunder want to win now, and they look capable of doing so. Whatever happens now, though, they’re also set up for success for years to come.
“Coaches try not to get too far ahead of themselves, but they're always having those conversations as a staff,” Evans said. “Well, what about this? And what about our spacing? That kind of stuff. We're really just trying to stay dialed in to the goals we have this year, because if we do what we want, then we can be really excited about what that means for the future, but we're really just trying to stay locked in.
"They have some ideas of things they think that they can get done, and it'd be really easy to get away from that if we started thinking too far down the road, so we're just gonna try to stay locked in to this year.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
