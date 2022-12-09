The play that best captured the youth movement washing over Pocatello’s girls basketball team like a monsoon, the moment that crystallized the promising circumstances around this group, came in the second half of the Thunder’s 52-41 win over Highland on Friday night.

It began with sophomore forward Kennasyn Garza, who swatted a shot at the rim. It ricocheted backward, headed out of bounds, so Garza jumped and saved it, slinging it to a teammate. As the Thunder stormed up the court, Garza ran with them, and when she arrived at the other rim, she caught a pocket pass and laid in an easy layup. She wore a wide grin as she ran back on defense.

Kennasyn Garza Poky

Pocatello forward Kennasyn Garza goes up for a short shot during Friday's game against Highland.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

