Watching Drew Simmons and Jenna Kearns play volleyball together is like watching magnets pull at each other. When the Highland seniors are at their best, when Simmons lobs sets with beautiful touch and Kearns kills them with vicious swings, it can feel like watching bicycle wheels turn. As they play off each other, as Kearns rotates to the right spot and Simmons puts it in the right window, they just seem… connected.
“Communication is a really big thing, especially in volleyball,” Kearns said. “And when you're really good friends and you just kinda know what they're thinking and what they're going to do, it really helps.”
Boy does it show. They play like there’s an invisible string tying them together. On Thursday night, when Highland dropped a five-set thriller to conference foe Thunder Ridge, they performed the ritual they’ve practiced a thousand times: Simmons set, Kearns kill. Simmons set, Kearns kill. Simmons lobbed the ball to plenty of other teammates, hitters like Kaylen Hay and Claire Mecham who delivered their own sharp kills, but there’s something different about watching a ball float from the fingertips of Simmons to the palm of Kearns, a seamless transition up to the net.
That’s largely the way the Rams have started this season, opening with wins in six of their first seven matches. So far, they’ve collected a 7-3 record, including a 1-2 showing in 5A District 5/6 play. Even when they drop decisions, like Thursday’s match against Thunder Ridge, they’ve hung tough — and two seniors in particular keep helping them do so.
“If it's a perfect set, then you get a kill, it’s like, immediately you just run to each other,” Simmons said. “And we're like, that was perfect. That felt good.”
So far, they’ve registered numbers that signal their connection is a real thing. Through 10 matches, Kearns has posted 255 kills and 333 digs, while Simmons has racked up 659 assists and 284 digs. Kearns has 45 aces and Simmons has 40. You get the idea.
It’s a remarkable tale because they’ve only played 10 matches together, at least using this scheme. Last fall, Kearns and Simmons both joined the varsity team, but Highland played with two setters that year, which meant Simmons didn’t have as many opportunities to set up Kearns. “So I had to learn off two different sets,” Kearns said. She could get used to sets from Simmons, but those might look a little different from another setter, in other words.
Now all that has changed. When she’s on the court, Simmons is her team’s only setter, so she knows how all her teammates like the ball. For example: Hay likes sets that are a little higher — she stands 5-foot-11, after all — and faster and lower than Kearns, who prefers the opposite. She likes it a certain way. Simmons gets it to her that way.
“It's almost like you don't even need to tell her if she needs to adjust it, because she already knows,” Kearns said. “Like, if it's too far, I don't even have to tell her. She already knows. We'll just have looks at each other and… I don’t know. We just know what we’re saying.”
Ten matches into this year, they look like they’ve been playing together for a decade. Maybe that’s because they have.
They became friends because their families are friends, so as toddlers, they played on several club teams, organizations like Club Next and Idaho Peak. They went to all manner of camps together, learning the ropes no older than eight or nine. They were around five when they got to know each other. Simmons did gymnastics and Kearns did dance, which are pretty different activities, but they ran into each other at the same places.
Their earliest memories go even further back. They went to kindergarten together at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where Kearns only enrolled for a couple years. Turns out, that was long enough to make memories with Simmons. They’d sit together, do show-and-tell together. Neither can remember what on earth they would bring, but when they talk about it, they look at each other and laugh — so something is clicking.
When they chat with each other, something else becomes clear: Neither is shy. They both like to talk, like to laugh, like to tell stories and reminisce on funny moments. This fall, that’s become critical for the Rams, who roster just three seniors: Kearns, Simmons and Claire Mecham. It’s an exceedingly young team, much younger than the program is used to, so it’s up to this cadre of seniors to bring along their teammates — almost all of whom played JV last season.
The good news is for Simmons and Kearns, leadership comes naturally. “I’m always talking,” Simmons said. “So that makes it easier.” They’ll lift teammates up, stop them from getting too down on themselves, encourage them to play with the right body language. Simmons is also a tennis player, and she’s the same there, too. “She's just fun to be around,” Highland tennis coach Ron Osborn said. “People have to elevate their game to keep up with her. That, to me, is a leader — at practice, where they have to step up their game to keep up with her or she's going to school them.”
“They both perfectly emulate the culture that we want at Highland,” Rams volleyball coach Kelsey Rhoades added. “They always are pushing themselves, they're always pushing their teammates. They just have a really good work ethic and really good body language and attitude, which is really rare to see consistently in players these days.”
With Kearns and Simmons, you don’t have to worry about that. One thing is for sure with them: They’ll always be talking.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
