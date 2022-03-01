Ryan Payne had to laugh. He was trying to think of a way to describe the way one Burley player operates, how to characterize the shots he put up when they visited Payne and Pocatello earlier this season.
Then it hit him — the video of LeBron James practicing for the 2012 Olympics, where he pivots one way, fakes a shot, pivots the other way and unfurls a sky hook, a shot so preposterous that even James chuckled when he tried it.
“That’s exactly what it looked like, and he drilled it,” Payne said. “We laughed. We were like, holy cow, how did that go in?”
Turns out, Payne was thinking of Burley forward Adam Kloepfer, one of the Bobcats’ best post players who burned Pocatello for a double-double earlier this year. So he may have laughed, but Payne and the Thunder realize the threats the Bobcats pose. The good news for them: Pocatello secured two wins over Burley this season. The challenge ahead: Beating the Bobcats in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
“They’ve been playing some good ball,” Payne said, “so we’ve gotta be prepared for them.”
For Pocatello, part of the preparation has involved recognizing this moment. On Tuesday afternoon, the school threw what amounted to a parade for the team. The Thunder, headed to their first state tournament since the previous decade, walked around the school, watching everyone recognize them — teachers here, students there, an entire school recognizing the moment.
“Everywhere you went, there were people clapping for us as we walked around the school,” sophomore guard Julian Bowie said. “So that was kinda cool, just knowing our school’s got our back and wants us to go win this thing.”
If it sounds like Pocatello is making this a big deal, well, that’s because it is. When the Thunder made their last trip to the 4A state tournament, back in 2009, Bowie was three years old. Payne was five. It’s been so long that it almost precedes these Pocatello players, who vanquished Preston once and Century twice to win the 4A District 5 tournament, advancing to the state event in the Boise area.
There, No. 2 Pocatello gets No. 7 Burley at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Mountain, the third meeting between the teams this season. In the first, back in early December, the Thunder ran away with a 63-40 win. In the second, which came six weeks later, Pocatello had to hold on for a 64-53 victory.
That’s kind of the point, though. Pocatello (21-3) isn’t promised anything in the third clash. Heck, the Thunder dropped two blowout decisions to the Diamondbacks in the regular season before they found a way to beat them twice in the postseason. The same idea is behind Pocatello’s mindset headed into this tournament: Recognize this occasion for what it is. Just don’t let it go to your head.
“It’s pretty cool, because it’s such a deep tradition that runs through Pocatello High School,” head coach Joe Green said. “We’ve had former players reaching out, former coaches. The community that went to Pocatello, so many people have reached out. They’re so excited for the kids. The kids did such a good job. I’m proud of the kids.”
In the Boise area, Pocatello may have to do an even better job. Burley’s attack looks like this: Guards Stockton Page and Stockton Sheet — names that would fit if they ever wanted to start a band — patrol the perimeter. Then there’s Kloepfer, a 6-foot-5 forward who snares rebounds, puts back misses and, maybe most importantly, has somehow gotten comfortable making the Kareem sky hook.
But Pocatello has found ways to parry those approaches. In the Thunder’s first win over the Bobcats (11-12), on the road, they forced misses, got out in transition and buried Burley under a barrage of fast-break opportunities. Then, when the Bobcats visited the Thunder, things grew tighter. Pocatello faced a four-point deficit headed into the fourth frame.
“We had to fight for that one,” Green said. “We ended up winning by 11 after free throws and stuff, but we had to fight to get that W.”
That’s what makes this third meeting so intriguing: What adjustments might Burley make? Which ones could Pocatello hit on? The Thunder feel confident because they’ve topped the Bobcats twice this season, but then again, they also lost to Century twice earlier this season. When you play a team a million times, you pick up on things for the next game.
For the Thunder, that will mean staying in front of the Stocktons. Page prefers a quick game, driving past opponents. Sheets prefers to spot up and shoot.
“You gotta stay up on him,” Bowie said. “But he has a great hesitation move too, so you always gotta be ready for that.”
If Pocatello finds a way to beat Burley, there’s a chance the Thunder get a semifinal matchup with Jerome, which has only lost two games all season — but one came to Burley last week. They aren’t thinking that way, not yet, but the prospect is interesting: The Bobcats are one of two teams to dethrone the Tigers, so what does that mean for Thursday’s game?
First, Pocatello needs to take down Burley. The Thunder know they can. They’ve done it twice already. To do it a third time, Pocatello will need to play the way that’s gotten the team this far: Defend like crazy. Hit triples. Let Bowie and Payne make plays.
Oh, and watch out for the sky hook.
“We’re just trying to go game-by-game and not make it too big,” Bowie said. “If we think, oh, it’s the end of the world if we lose this game, we’re gonna go out playing scared, and we don’t wanna do that. So we just think it’s a normal game. Go out confident, go out playing hard, playing defense — and we’ll be good.”
District 5 teams at state: capsules
4A
POCATELLO THUNDER
Record: 21-3
State seed: #2, District 5 champ
Coach: Joe Green, ninth season
Players to watch: G Julian Bowie, so.; G Ryan Payne, sr.; F Matt Christensen, sr.; G Kesler Vaughan, so.
Notes: First trip to state since 2009, when team finished as runners-up… Sophomore guard Julian Bowie, the team’s best player, has offers from Boise State, Idaho State, Utah State… Beat rival Century twice in district tournament to advance to state… Spent most of season hovering around No. 4 spot in media poll… Won six straight, including 15 of last 16.
3A
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 21-2
State seed: #1, District 5 champ
Coach: Kent Howell, second season
Players to watch: G Karter Howell, sr.; G Payton Howe, sr.; F Hunter Roche, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state… Eagles won the title last year in head coach Kent Howell’s first season… Finished as top-ranked 3A team in final media poll… Only two losses this season came to Utah schools… In wins, have only allowed 50-plus points once all season… Allowing just 26 points per game across last four games.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 21-6
State seed: #3, play-in game winner
Coach: Robert Coombs, 29th season
Players to watch: G Conner Fitzgerald, sr.; F Marcus Coombs, fr.; F Cole Gilbert, sr.
Notes: Panthers are making their seventh-straight state tournament cameo… In 2020, won consolation title and in 2021, took fourth place… Will meet Homedale for the first time in more than a decade… Have won three of last four… In seven straight games from Feb. 2-Feb. 21, alternated between playing American Falls and Marsh Valley in district play.
2A
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 18-8
State seed: #2, play-in game winner
Coach: Tyler Brown, 16th season
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, sr.; G Blaize Brown, sr.; G Ryker Love, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight trip to state for the Pirates… Runners-up in 2020 before going two-and-out in 2021… Dropped two two-point decisions to first-round opponent, Bear Lake, in district tournament before advancing to play-in game and winning that… Received three votes in final media poll of season… 2-2 across past four games, haven’t won two straight since early February.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 12-12
State seed: #7, District 5 champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 14th season
Players to watch: G Brady Shaul, jr.; G Tyler Beresford, jr.; G Bryson Crane, so.
Notes: Bears are making their fifth trip to state in the last six years… In that stretch, they’ve captured four trophies, including back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018… Have won eight of last nine, including back-to-back wins over West Side to win the district tournament… Have not allowed more than 40 points in a win since mid-January… Did not appear in final media poll of the season.
1AD1
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 18-5
State seed: #3, District 5/6 champ
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 15th season
Players to watch: G Payson Andersen, sr.; G Ty Gilbert, jr.; F Dallon Draper, jr.
Notes: Grizzlies are playing at state for the third year in a row… 2020 runners-up with title game loss to Ambrose… Have won 11 of last 12, including two 20-point wins over Butte County to run away with district tournament title… Only five losses have come to teams in bigger classifications and out of state… First time meeting Rimrock in head coach Rory Lloyd’s tenure.
1AD2
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #3, District 5/6 champ
Coach: Shae Neal, fifth season
Players to watch: G Teague Matthews, so.; G Bridger Permann, jr.; G JT Parish, jr.
Notes: With a young team, the Bulldogs are making their eight appearance at state in nine tries… Have on 13 of last 14 games, including three double-digit wins in district tournament, capped with a win over North Gem in the title game… Sophomore Teague Matthews is starting his second year for Rockland, including last year, when the Bulldogs took third place at state… Have not allowed 50 points or more all season.
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Record: 17-5
State seed: #4, play-in game winner
Coach: Tracey Corta, third season
Players to watch: G Bridger Hatch, sr.; G Chayce Low, sr.; F Ransom Cooper, sr.
Notes: Cowboys are making their third straight state tournament appearance… Lost to Rockland in district tournament title game before beating Watersprings in play-in game, 44-43… At one point this season, won 9 of 10 games… Guard Bridger Hatch has four football offers… Meeting with Council is program’s first in more than a decade.