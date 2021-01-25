AMERICAN FALLS — The opening tip of a basketball game is something that Grace Barclay has prepared for probably hundreds of times in her life.
It's a comfortable ritual for a basketball player — walking around the circle, nerves tingling, anticipation rising, giving a few last words of encouragement to a teammate or dapping up an opponent.
On Monday, though, Barclay didn't go through the familiar routine, wasn't getting ready to mix it up in the scramble that she'd grown accustomed to over her four years as a crucial part of the American Falls varsity.
Instead, she dragged her heavy knee brace down to Rockland's basket as the other nine players on the court gathered around the center circle.
When her sister Emma Barclay won the tip, American Falls fired the ball down to Grace, who caught it and laid it in for the final points of her Beavers career.
A.F. coach Stephen Grigg immediately called timeout, substituting his senior who'd seen seen the final year of her career wiped out by an ACL injury suffered in the first game of the season.
As Grace came to the sideline, her coach wrapped her in an emotional embrace.
"We were in the locker room (before the game), and we were just sitting there talking about what we were going to do," Grace Barclay said. "(Grigg) was like, 'OK, the starters are...' and one was (McKenzie Long) and two was myself, and then I just broke down in tears. The majority of the team knew, but I had no idea. It was an incredible experience for me to be able to play one more time."
"I didn't know that they were going to do that until before the game, and just to see her score once, to play with her one more time, even if it was just a short second, I wouldn't change it for the world," Emma Barclay added. "Honestly, I think we just hugged and cried."
Rockland then went down and scored an uncontested layup, letting the two teams start an intriguing matchup on level terms.
"This is about the kids, and that's what it's all about," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "She's lost her season as a senior. I can relate to that, I had a daughter who lost quite a bit of hers the same way. If you can help her a little bit and give her her senior night, so be it."
On a night dominated by the emotional goodbyes of six American Falls players who celebrated their senior night, the game on the court was actually dominated by a guard who has another year left to play for the Beavers.
Raquel Fehringer scored 20 points with admirable consistency — five in each quarter — for American Falls, helping the Beavers take down defending 1A DII state champion Rockland 57-42.
Four years ago, when Grace and Emma Barclay, McKenzie Long and Lili Bell started playing for A.F. as freshmen, that kind of performance would have been unthinkable. The Beavers won a total of one game that year, and two the next.
This year, they're 13-7, with one regular-season game left to play before they'll be major players in what will be a hotly-contested 3A District 5 tournament.
"It just shows what our program have been through," Long said. "It's great to know that we started this and we're building a good program."
American Falls chalked off another achievement Monday by taking down Rockland — only the third loss of the year for the Bulldogs, who have consistently been ranked No. 1 in the 1A DII media poll — and making it look relatively easy.
Rockland took an early lead after the layup trading at the beginning of the game, but American Falls closed the first quarter on a big run — with Emma Barclay scoring seven of her nine points in the quarter — to take a 19-12 lead after one period.
The Bulldogs never went away, thanks to 17 points from Kiersley Boyer, but Fehringer and Long, her fellow guard, made sure they had things under control. The two are the source of the Beavers' success, sure-handed and sharp-shooting in equal measure. Long finished with nine points.
Lili Bell, also playing her final game, had 10 points and 11 rebounds for American Falls.
"I felt like it was my last time and I had to give it 110%," Bell said. "I'm grateful for the fans that we could have, because it really helped me get motivated. It gets pretty quiet in here (without fans), so you have to kind of self-motivate yourself."
Angie Lee added 14 points to Boyer's 17 for Rockland, hitting three 3-pointers to keep the Bulldogs close.
"American Falls, you know, this is a good team," Nelson said. "You have to prepare a little bit. You can't have a cakewalk and then go to districts and hopefully get to state. That's why you play these games. ... I'm proud of my kids. They played hard, they did a lot of good things out there."
American Falls plays at Marsh Valley on Wednesday. Rockland (14-3) plays at Clark County on Wednesday. Both games are the regular-season finales for the respective teams.
AMERICAN FALLS 57, ROCKLAND 42
Rockland 12 12 9 9 — 42
American Falls 19 16 9 13 — 57
Rockland — K. Boyer 17, Lee 14, Farr 6, Hansen 4, T. Wilson 3.
American Falls — Fehringer 10, Bell 10, E. Barclay 9, Long 9, Grigg 3, Hall 2, G. Barclay 2.