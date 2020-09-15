POCATELLO — A few years into his second stint as the coach of the Pocatello High boys soccer team, George Asboe looked around his season-opening roster and realized he had a problem.
“Back in like 2012, 2013, there was like 19 guys on the team,” Asboe said. “I asked them one day, how long have you been playing?”
Well, I played from like the third grade to the fifth grade, and then I quit.
And this is your first time playing since the fifth grade?
Yeah.
“So, if you look at a team like Century back then, and you have an 18-person roster, chances are you probably had a minimum of 135 years of collective experience (playing soccer). Mine was 57 that year,” Asboe laughed.
That inexperience has been the norm for Pocatello much of the last decade, and it showed on the field.
The Indians have been one of the worst teams in 4A stretching back years, regularly suffering through winless seasons.
Per idahosports.com, the most wins Pocatello has had in the last 10 years was a two-win campaign in 2015.
But after a down decade, the Indians have bounced up off the canvas in 2020.
Despite a 2-1 loss to Preston on Tuesday in their conference opener, they’ve started the season 4-2-1, with two wins over Bonneville and one apiece over Shelley and Marsh Valley.
“It’s all about hitting hard, playing right, keeping your head high,” senior defender Ian Young said. “After the games, even if we tie or lose a game, we have to use that. ... Every loss or win, we keep using that (attitude), and it’s really shown this year.”
Even the one-goal loss to Preston — a team Poky lost 8-0 to a couple seasons ago — speaks to the Indians’ improvement.
For Asboe, the upswing can be explained very simply. It’s not because of a change in culture, or a special group of kids coming through.
Instead, he pointed to the closed boundary system implemented by the Pocatello/Chubbock school district in 2018, which ended the era of eighth-grade students being allowed to choose which high school to attend regardless of where they lived.
Pocatello, which had the smallest enrollment of the three public city high schools under the old system, saw its numbers shoot up immediately after the change.
“There was a very small amount of athletes coming to Pocatello High School,” Asboe said. “The numbers blossomed overnight, just because kids started coming to the school because they had to. They didn’t get to pick and choose. ... All of a sudden, in a two-year period, there were 800 more kids at Poky, and that just changed everything.”
More students in school means more going out for soccer, and, on the whole, more experienced players coming into the team.
For Pocatello, which didn’t even have a junior varsity team for most of the 2010s until Asboe brought it back in 2017, the change was instantaneous.
The Indians have 35 players listed on their combined 2020 varsity and junior varsity rosters, a far cry from barely being able to field one team earlier in the decade.
“Back then, every team was a new team,” Asboe said. “You may have a core of eight to 10 guys that kind of know what’s happening, but you don’t have any longevity in that. You’re only as good as they can produce for that short moment.”
Because the change has only been in place for two years, Pocatello has not yet seen a class with inflated numbers come all the way through the system.
Instead, the Indians are stacked with youth. Asboe has just two seniors and five juniors on his gameday roster.
Against Preston, the Indians started a sophomore up top — Blake Brown — and handed major minutes to several freshmen.
Playing youngsters this year means that the program should stay on the upswing as well.
“These guys are coming in as freshmen and sophomores and growing,” Young said. “They’re also adapting with that. ... We’re all fighting for varsity minutes, and so these little guys are showing their talent and showing how much they want to play. I just try to keep their heads high.”
The impact of the boundary system change has reversed fortunes all around the Pocatello athletic department — the girls soccer team made the state tournament last year for the first time since 2007, while the football team started 3-0 this year for the first time since 2011 — but the sheer futility of the boys soccer team in years past provides for an easy illustration.
“The difference is, we’ve had two incoming freshman classes of 20 kids,” Asboe said. “And of those 20, three-quarters of them know the rules to the game and know what they’re doing. So they’re bringing a lot of energy, and they’re actually bringing a lot of experience that we just haven’t had.”
PRESTON 2, POCATELLO 1
At Pocatello, a late goal by Tucker Daley was the difference as Preston’s second-half pressure eventually told.
Kadin Reese put Ty Miller through with a chipped ball on the left side of Pocatello’s box, and Miller’s centering pass found Daley at the back post for a tap-in as desperate dives by Pocatello’s keeper and a defender were too late.
“It was a good game for us,” Preston coach Kira Matthews said. “It took a bit for us to find momentum, but when we did we played well.”
Preston had the balance of chances in the second half, with Poky goalkeeper Clayton Brown making great saves to deny first Miller and then Daxton Golightley in the minutes before Daley’s winner.
Left wingback Golightley opened the scoring early for Preston, shaking a Pocatello defender at the edge of the area before slotting a low shot past Brown.
Pocatello responded almost immediately, as Blake Brown was denied in a 1-on-1 chance by Preston goalkeeper Zach Burnett, who made a wonderful sliding save.
Shortly after, though, Burnett spilled a free kick taken from a tight angle by Pocatello’s Ian Young, allowing Aidan Lopez to lash the ball home from short range and tie the score at 1-1.
Both teams had chances after that in the first half, with Daley getting the best opportunity by going 1-on-1 with Clayton Brown but shanking his shot over the bar.
After an even period of play to close the first half, Preston always looked the more likely to score in the second, although Poky had two decent chances fall to freshman forward Eli Northrup. The host Indians also had one last chance to equalize after Daley’s goal, but centerback Kayden Williams put a free header wide.
“They were putting pressure on us, but it wasn’t overwhelming,” Pocatello coach George Asboe said. “We had two mistakes where I think our backs tried to make plays when they should have remained conservative, and that’s what got (Preston) in.”
Pocatello (4-2-1, 0-1-0) hosts Twin Falls on Thursday. Preston (5-3-1, 1-0-0) hosts Century on Thursday.