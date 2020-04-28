It was a record-setting year for several local basketball players who set new marks at the state and school level. The Idaho State Journal caught up with three of the players who rewrote record books this year to hear the backstory behind their historic performances in their own words.
Torrid Tournament
North Gem boys basketball made it to the IA DII state tournament for the first time in a decade this year. The stage didn't intimidate Cowboys junior James Bodily, who scored 94 points over three games to break former Salmon River star — and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker — Leighton Vander Esch's record of 93, set in 2014. Bodily also tied or broke 1A DII state tournament records for field goals in a game (15), field goals in a tournament (38), and points per game (31.3) to lead North Gem to the state semifinals and a berth in the third-place game.
Bodily: Going into state, I had a lot of confidence and shots started to fall. One of the things that was a big factor was Logan Corta was our second-leading scorer on the team, and he got really sick going into districts. So that was a terrible thing, I wish he wouldn't have had it. I think the state tournament would have turned out a little different if we'd had him at full health, but without him being what he normally is, I thought I'd step up a little bit.
North Gem coach Tracey Corta: Logan Corta, he had come down with mono towards the end of the season, like the last month of the season, and really from that point going forward, James had just been on an incredible run. I was doing the math in my head, and from the point we figured out Logan had mono, James started putting up some ungodly numbers, really carrying us through the last month of the season and the district tournament. I think over the last nine games of the regular season, he averaged like 28 points a game, that's before state. He put up an even 32 a game in the four district games that we played.
Bodily: The past two years, I thought we were good enough to go to state, but we got knocked off by Rockland and Mackay, and last year we kind of choked a little bit. But yeah, this year, we didn't really have anything to lose, because the past 10 years, nobody's made it.
Corta: We did end up tweaking our offense. We ended up putting James on the block a lot more, posting up smaller guards, and changed the offense to try to get him different looks more than we were getting prior to that, just moving him around a lot. Really, James is a tough matchup, because he's pretty big, he's about 6-foot-2. I don't know what he weighs, but he's generally playing a guard or a wing spot, and for a lot of smaller guards, if you move him down low, that's tough for them to handle. If a team tries to put a big on him, his handles are too good and he's too quick, generally, for that.
Bodily scored 37 points, one off the state tournament single-game record, in a first-round win over Timberline, then 23 in the second round against Cascade and 34 in the third-place game against Dietrich.
Bodily: My favorite play was probably the first game, and I go up for this layup, and this kid from whatever team we were playing, I can't remember, he grabbed my legs on a layup, on a fast break, and he like turned. He was trying to injure me, I felt like. So they called a flagrant, I shoot my free throws. Then right after that, he comes back on me, and they inbound the ball to the 3-point line, and I just pull it and I drained it right in his eyes. I liked that.
Corta: I think he hit two 3s right out of the gate in that game and really, just our level of excitement, he was excited, everybody was amped, but he was really going. We end up winning that game pretty handily. In fact, I think I pulled all the starters out in the fourth quarter with about seven minutes remaining, because we were up so big at that point. So really, in three quarters time, he had 37 in that game. And we kind of get to the end, we're in the locker room, my assistant coach Corry Hatch and I are kind of looking over the stats and we're like, holy cow.
Bodily: I feel like we could have won our second game, but at the end, they went on a little run. It just didn't work out that great. Our third game, I feel like we were defeated a little bit, because we knew we should have won the second game and we came back the third day and we were just a little bit defeated. I feel like we could have done better than we did.
Corta: James is unique in that he really thrives on the pressure to begin with. When I was voting on the all-state team, I kind of did some diving into the stats throughout the season, and even before he went on his run, things like shooting percentage, free-throw percentage, those things all went up in the fourth quarter throughout the season. And he's always been that way, he's always been the kid that, if you needed somebody shooting free throws, he'd be your first choice with the game on the line.
Bodily: After the first game ... I didn't even think about breaking the scoring record for the whole thing. And then after the second game, I was in the shower, looking on my phone, and I was reading through the article and it said about how I had a chance to break the record. And then it said I needed 34 points, and I was like, well, let's go do it.
Corta: The thing that sticks out in my mind is just the idea that he got that record not from being a volume shooter or from trying to be selfish. In my mind, he was always trying to make the right basketball play. There were a couple times, of course, when I said, 'Hey, you know, I know you're on a run here, but don't force a shot.' But it was never selfish, it was always, if he thought a teammate was open, he was going to make that pass.
Bodily: I thought it was pretty cool. I've known Leighton Vander Esch, obviously every kid in Idaho knows who he is, because we don't get a lot of professional athletes that come from out here, everybody knows who he is, and when I broke his record, that was really cool. I was hoping after I broke it he'd like call me or something. ... After doing that, it's given me a lot of confidence in what I can do, and so I've been working a lot harder, getting my athleticism up so I can do better next year and I'll maybe break it again next year, who knows?
Snake River Sniper
After an up-and-down regular season, the Snake River girls entered the state tournament at 13-10. But the Panthers shocked some observers with a run to the championship game, beating 15-9 Fruitland and 18-6 Filer along the way. Junior guard Josee Steadman shone brightest for Snake River, putting on an outside shooting exhibition. Altogether, Steadman made seven 3-pointers in the first round (tying the single-game state tournament record), five in the semifinals and three more in a championship game loss to Timberlake (led by previous record-holder Taryn Soumas), setting the new 3A record for 3-pointers made in a state tournament with 15.
Josee Steadman: It's just kind of like a blur, it was a lot of fun, and a really good experience with my teammates. ... I just felt like I was going to have a good week. I shot a lot the week before, the couple days before state leading up to it. I could just feel my shot was really on. Right before state, I had a lot of confidence that my shot was going well and that I had practiced and worked hard, so that was a really big confidence booster.
Snake River coach Jeff Steadman: She was our point guard, and so my emphasis with her was trying to get the offense going, trying to get everybody involved, directing traffic as far as making sure people get to the right spot. Prior to state, I just said, hey, if you get a chance to shoot, shoot it, look to score for us over there. And so I think she was looking for it a little more than she was (before).
Josee Steadman: I felt like we had a lot of capabilities going into state, but I wasn't sure how it would go, just because I didn't know. Our personnel was pretty inexperienced. My freshman year, we got second at state, but the only ones that played in the state tournament (that were still on the team) was me and Jordyn Gilbert. The rest of the girls hadn't played a lot prior to that in a high-pressure situation, so I knew we were capable of it, but I wasn't sure how it would play out.
Jeff Steadman: She shoots the 3-ball really well. She has for a number of years. I think it boils down to, when there's games she plays during the summer or other times, you tend to shoot the shot in a consistent rhythm. And when you get pressure, the idea of pressure just sneaks up. ... (Josee's) definitely able to stay even-keeled. She tends to thrive in those high-pressure environments.
Josee Steadman: The first team we played, they didn't guard me very close at all on the 3-point line, which was a little bit unexpected. I've been guarded pretty close for the whole season from the 3-point line, so I think that I got seven 3s that game (Steadman made 7 of 11 3-pointers against Fruitland). Then the next game, we played Filer, and Filer put their taller girls on me, which was a little bit different. Most of the teams that we previously played put their shorter girls on me to try to defend against 3-point shooting, but Filer has two girls that are about the same height as me.
Jeff Steadman: I wasn't aware that she was approaching the record for a single game during the game, and then towards the middle of the fourth quarter, the lady that was doing our scorebook told me that. So I was a little surprised. As a coach, you want to always get the person the ball that has the hot hand. That's part of the game, and it can change from game to game, but I wasn't really keeping track in my mind of her points, I never have, or the number of makes or anything like that. I'm more interested in the ball movement, stuff like that. So, I thought she took good opportunities. I think the team that we played there didn't realize, she had more open looks the first quarter of that game (against Fruitland) than I think she's had in a while.
Josee Steadman: During the state tournament, I mostly tried to focus on getting ready for the next game. After the fact, I was excited and I texted a few of my family members and that, but mostly I just tried to focus on the next game, not to let it go to my head and just to get ready for the next game.
Jeff Steadman: I thought that she did a really good job of handling the pressure and helping her team be as successful as we could. Throughout the season, she tried to fill a different role than she's used to, and she seemed to get more and more comfortable with it. I think that we surprised a few people at state as a team in where we got. As we talked about it as a team both during state and after state, we were just happy that we were able to represent Snake River and end up there in the state championship game and we hope to move forward and get back there again soon.
Josee Steadman: It was definitely a motivating experience getting that close to almost winning the state championship game. It really motivates me to work harder and to come back stronger for next year.
The One-Woman Record Book
After setting the 1A DII state tournament record for points in a game and all-classification state tournament records for 3-pointers in a game and 3-pointers in a tournament in 2019, Sho-Ban senior guard Harley Jackson stayed on fire in the 2019-20 campaign. Barely a week after scoring her 1,000th varsity point -- despite only playing two seasons on the Chiefs' varsity -- in a 31-point performance against Watersprings on Jan. 21, she authored the defining game of her prolific career, scoring a school-record 47 against Hagerman on Jan. 29.
Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance: You know, she had quite a few high-scoring games this past season, and honestly, it just seemed like she was shooting maybe a little bit higher percentage, but nothing too noticeable. We didn't even really notice until after the game, we looked at the scoresheet and saw that it was 47. We were like, wow, that was a lot of buckets. But she could have had a lot more. She was passing the ball, she was being super selfless too. It was almost kind of normal for her.
Jackson: I honestly didn't even think I was scoring that many points until Justin told me at like halftime that I had like 30 points.
Dance: As soon as she steps past the halfcourt line, she's in range. She just can shoot so deep, she's got such a high percentage from the 3-point line. That night, I feel like they knew that going in, so they played her a little bit more tight than usual, and she was just able to drive and get a lot of looks under the basket. She was also able to pull up from about 10-15 feet and get some easy buckets there. Her advantage usually is from deep, but because they were taking that away, she was able to create things in a different way and things were just falling for her that night.
Jackson: (In games like that,) I just keep telling myself to keep scoring. If I'm hot, I'm going to shoot.
Dance: Last year, she broke a couple state records for 3s, and we kind of had a talk at the beginning of the season, asking her what she wanted to get better at, just knowing what college coaches were looking for. So, we talked about being able to drive and being able to distribute. She definitely got a lot better at that. ... The other thing she really developed was a mid-range game, which really helps her. She's got such a great shot, so when the defenders play tight and she can't take it all the way to the basket, she's got that pull-up from 15 to 10 feet now that she didn't have before that really makes her even that more dangerous.
Jackson: I thought it was cool, yeah, Justin told me a couple days later, I think, that it was a record. ... I did also have a bunch of assists. We were already up, so I just thought that I could pass the ball, you know.
Dance: (She was) just coming up afterwards and saying, hey, how'd I do tonight? And I was looking at the stats and I said, Harley, you scored 47 points. She's like, 'Oh, I did? I had no idea.' It just kind of attributes to her personality. She's super humble, she's willing to do whatever the coach asks and willing to help her team progress. She didn't even notice. She could have gone off for 60, 65, she's like, oh, I should have shot more. She had no idea, so just the fact that she's so humble. I've said it a million times, but she just does it so easily, it just attributes to the character that she has.