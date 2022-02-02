Off to the side of the room, a nondescript man shuffled his feet. He wore dark clothes. He prepared to pipe up. Then he cleared his throat and asked his question.
Do you plan to recruit players from the state of Idaho?
Nobody quite knew who the guy was, but he was talking to new Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle, who was making his way through his introductory press conference back in December. Standing in front of a lectern, Ragle smiled. Yes, he said, most definitely.
But in his answer, Ragle included a caveat: He and his staff didn’t plan to recruit Idaho players just because they’re Idaho players. They would recruit them if they felt like they could help the Bengals on the field. No local kids just because they’re local kids, basically.
So on Wednesday, when Ragle and his staff completed their first signing class, that’s what shone through brightest: Ragle kept his promise. On the list of 23 players, nine hail from Idaho, the clearest sign yet that the Bengals’ new coaching staff prioritizes recruiting the state. Not just because they’re from in-state, though — because they’re capable athletes.
“If we’re going to be good and win here, Idaho State has to be taken seriously in the state, and they have to know we’re going to recruit the state,” Ragle said. “I don’t think you can have a good college football program, wherever you’re at, if you don’t focus on the guys that are right in front of you. You have to build those relationships with these high school coaches in the state of Idaho, know that we’re serious about recruiting the kids. Then go live that.”
Through a local lens, Idaho State signed a nice class: Highland kicker Ian Hershey, Rigby receiver Taylor Freeman, Eagle defensive back Gage Jones and quarterback Jack Benson, Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer, Meridian linebacker Justin Douglas. Toss in College of Idaho transfer McCray Mort, a receiver, plus Highland athlete Jack Whitmer and Pocatello linebacker Hunter Killian and the local talent begins to crystallize.
But those players are more important for what they bring to ISU than where they call home. Hershey may be the biggest signing of all. He’s the nation’s 10th-best kicker, according to 247 Sports, and he set the state record with a 58-yarder last fall. Last season, he went 19-for-23, including 12 from 40-plus yards and three from 50-plus.
All told, ISU signed three of 247 Sports’ 10 best players in Idaho, four if you include the top 11: Spencer (No. 5), Freeman (No. 8), Jones (No. 9) and Benson (No. 11). In various capacities, they’ll try to remedy the Bengals’ problems, which included a 12th-place finish in Big Sky offense last year and a 10th-place finish in defense.
“Brett Spencer was a big deal for us,” Ragle said. “That kid is a football player. We recruited him as a quarterback, and he’s a dang good quarterback, but he’s also a heck of a nickel/safety. He’s a winner.
“You talk about Taylor Freeman, a really good wide receiver. Makes plays. Every time you watch him and pop on the film, he’s making plays. Gage Jones is the Idaho defensive player of the year. Rarely do you come in, a month’s time, and land the Idaho defensive player of the year. That’s a big accomplishment for our guys.”
Then, when he brought up Hershey, Ragle said this: “I told the guys, it was a 400-meter race, and we were about 200 meters behind. We had to do some heavy running.”
Ragle was talking about Hershey, but the sentiment applied to the staff’s recruiting effort in a larger sense. Ragle accepted this job in December. In mid-January, he assembled his offensive and defensive coaching staff. Well, by then, most other schools had distributed dozens of offers and landed lots of commitments. In this race, Ragle and Co. were staring at the bottoms of other schools’ sneakers.
That’s because these Bengals basically started over in recruiting. Ragle said he and his staff maintained offers that the previous staff had extended — for example, a partial offer had gone to Hershey, but Ragle flipped that to a full one — but, he said, “it was really just a clean slate.”
With that, the group of coaches set out to recruit. When mid-January arrived and coaches could begin talking to recruits, they traveled all over Idaho. California. Ragle has deep ties to Arizona, same as defensive ends coach Vince Amey and cornerbacks coach DaVonte’ Neal, so they prioritized the Phoenix area, landing players like linebackers Cannen Siegel and Dason Brooks, defensive linemen Myles Amey (Vince’s son) and Sam Benjamin, plus offensive lineman Braden Croteau. Idaho State also landed Arkansas State transfer Avery Demmons, another Arizona native.
But for Ragle, who came to Idaho State from Cal, the California influence colored the class as well. Wide receiver Cyrus Wallace transferred from Santa Barbara City College. Safety Cam Minor came from Cerritos College. Brandon Johnson transferred from Palomar College, and quarterback Jake Sanders went to Clovis High.
Sanders, though, is far from the only quarterback who now wears orange and black. The team now rosters the following quarterbacks: Tyler Vander Waal, who started the season but missed the final eight games with an injury. Sagan Gronauer and Hunter Hays, who took over and split quarterback duties. Then, in the new signing class, there are three more play-callers, at least in name: Spencer, Sanders, Benson.
Ragle, though, said the job is anyone’s. Whoever plays best in spring ball and beyond will win it. Really, that attitude covers his approach to coaching, spreading across his philosophy like butter on toast.
“It’s a new day in ISU football,” Ragle said. “There are no presumptive starters. The guys who are gonna play, we’ll determine that in spring football. Obviously we know Tyler is a very talented guy who got hurt, but we wanna upgrade every position on this roster. So as I told the guys: the best guys are gonna play. We’re here to win games.”
Idaho State’s February signing class
Brett Spencer (QB, 6-0, 200) Weiser, Idaho/Weiser HS
Taylor Freeman (WR, 6-1, 170), Rigby, Idaho/Rigby HS
Gage Jones (DB, 6-2, 185) Eagle, Idaho/Eagle High School
Jordan Kempf (RB, 5-11, 205) Kemp, Texas/Butler Community College
Teilor Tuioti (LB, 6-1, 230) Roswell, NM/New Mexico Military Institute
Avery Demmons (OL, 6-6, 320) Queen Creek, Ariz./Arkansas State
Cyrus Wallace (WR, 6-3) Goleta, Calif./Santa Barbara City College
Cam Minor (S, 6-1, 200, S) Corona, Calif./Cerritos CC
McCray Mort (WR, 5-10, 180) Burley, Idaho/College of Idaho
Jake Sanders (QB, 6-2, 215) Clovis, Calif./Clovis HS
Brandon Johnson (WR, 6-4, 215) Oceanside, Calif./Palomar College
Junior Damuni (S, 6-0, 220) Providence, Utah/Ridgeline HS
lan Hershey (K, 5-11, 180) Chubbuck, Idaho/Highland HS
Dason Brooks (LB, 6-2, 220) Chandler, Ariz./Chandler HS
Braden Croteau (OL, 6-2, 260) Peoria, Ariz./Liberty HS
Myles Amey (DL, 6-2, 210) Gilbert, Ariz./Higley HS
Samuel Benjamin (DL, 6-4, 250) Marana, Ariz./lronwood Ridge HS
Jack Benson (QB,6-3, 170) Boise, Idaho/Eagle HS
Cannen Siegel (LB, 6-0, 215) Scottsdale, Ariz./Saguaro HS
Jack Whitmer (Athlete, 5-10, 185) Pocatello, Idaho/Highland HS
Will Wallis (LB, 6-0, 215) Denison, Texas/Denison HS
Justin Douglas (LB, 6-1, 225) Meridian, Idaho, Rocky Mountain HS
Hunter Killian (LB, 6-1, 195) Pocatello, Idaho/Pocatello HS