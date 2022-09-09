After Pocatello produced its first win on its own field, after the Thunder put the finishing touches on a 27-7 win over Twin Falls Friday night, Dave Spillett slung an arm around Ryken Echo Hawk. The head coach had a lot to be proud of: Echo Hawk bulldozed and finessed his way to an enormous game, the type he’s used to supplying for his club, and the hosts won big in large part thanks to his efforts.

In this moment, though, Spillett just wanted to make sure his running back was alright.

