Jerrod Ackley could go on and on about his playmakers. At Blackfoot, he has something resembling an embarrassment of riches, players like quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, receiver Ja’Vonte King, running back Kort Capson, receiver and defensive back combo Deegan Hale. As Ackley stands here in the wind, right outside his team’s practice, you feel like he could keep listing off players until his voice goes hoarse.
“Those guys out there certainly are playing at a high level on offense,” Ackley said.
The one guy the Broncos haven’t had is Austin Ramirez, the running back who suffered a season-ending knee surgery on his club’s first play of its first game. That put a damper on the season for the Broncos, who returned a lot of players from last season’s state semifinal run, but it hasn’t stopped them from racing to a 3-1 start — and consistent cameos in the media polls.
Now, though, the Broncos get their tallest task yet. On Friday night, Blackfoot hosts Rigby, the defending 5A state champions who have become a perennial powerhouse, the group that seems to roll out contenders like it’s a factory of them.
“Rigby's a great barometer game for our football program,” Ackley said. “Defending state champions, ranked in the top five in the state this year, extremely well-coached. Coach Armando (Gonzalez) has just done a great job of building a culture of winning expectations. So this is a great chance for us to see where we are right now.”
For teams around the area, playing Rigby is like undergoing an X-ray. When you do it, you get exposed, through and through. Does your offensive line’s pass protection need work? The Trojans’ defensive line will make sure to let you know. Do your cornerbacks struggle to defend long passes? Rigby’s wide receivers will catch passes in space. Squaring off with Rigby is a test, to be sure, but it’s also like Ackley said: It’s a way for you to understand where your strengths and weaknesses lie.
For the Broncos, a lot of this contest will be about defense. That is largely what led to Blackfoot’s loss last weekend, Ackley said, a setback to up-and-coming Shelley. “We just didn’t play well enough to win on defense,” Ackley said. The Russets ground out a shade under 400 yards on the ground, using a trio of 100-yard rushers to do so. That’s the challenge of playing Shelley — its slow, Wing T offense is like something out of the 1950s — and Blackfoot couldn’t stop it.
It wasn’t all bad for the Broncos. Their head coach likes this team’s mentality, how it hasn’t overlooked teams it might have a year ago. But they need to shore some things up on defense.
“Last week, we didn't align right, which is fundamental defense. You gotta align right to begin with,” Ackley said. “And then we had a few issues with tackling, so of course we go back to the fundamentals and work on improving our tackling technique.”
On that front, several guys have started to stand out for Blackfoot. Hale is one of the club’s best defensive backs, hauling interceptions left and right. Linebacker Preston Aubrey has impressed his coaches, as have lineman Nich Walker and two linebackers, Steven Sanders and Tradyn Henderson, the latter of whom captured a wrestling state championship last winter.
For the most part, that group has fueled Blackfoot’s sterling start on defense. In a win three weeks ago, the Broncos held 5A power Madison to 14 points, and in another victory two weeks ago, they limited Hillcrest to just six. They haven’t been perfect, yielding 35 points to Shelley and 32 to Emmett in Week 1 — “but they've scored against everyone else that they played,” Ackley said.
The good news for Blackfoot is its offense has rarely slowed down. Quarterback Jaxon Grimmett looks like himself, slinging passes around to Hale, King, Capson, you name it. The Broncos have logged scoring outputs of 49, 31, 21 and 28, against Shelley. When they’ve struggled on defense, they usually haven’t had trouble making up for it on offense. “Distributed the ball well,” Ackley said of Grimmett. “He’s a dangerous runner in the open field. Very, very athletic kid.”
Which leaves Blackfoot here, with a matchup against Rigby. Whatever happens, the Broncos will leave with a better understanding of themselves. Playing the Trojans tends to have that effect.
“I love to play against teams that challenge us,” Ackley said. “That's certainly our whole schedule. You put Rigby in there, and that's kind of the gem game. They’re kinda the class of Idaho right now.”
Other games to watch
Highland at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Speaking of tests, this certainly qualifies as one for Highland. Meridian’s resume looks nearly flawless: 4-0, with wins over other Treasure Valley powers, plus a 5A No. 2 ranking in the latest media poll. Per the Idaho Press, senior linebacker Nathan Reynolds leads the Warriors’ defense, which statistically has the best group in 5A this season, allowing just 8.5 points per game — and just one touchdown in each of their last three games.
It’s up to the Rams’ offense to break up that trend. Last week, in Highland’s 14-7 win over Pocatello, the Rams managed two scores, both courtesy of junior running back Jackson Riddle. The bad news for Highland is that Riddle has since suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. That puts the onus on other Rams playmakers, like quarterback Drew Hymas and receiver Rhidge Barela, to pick up the slack.
But it’s also possible that Highland’s defense keeps the visitors in the game. In that win over Poky — which didn’t have starting quarterback Dre Contreras — the Rams gave up just 236 total yards. They also kept the Thunder out of the end zone on their final drive of the game, making the stop they needed to.
West Side at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
At this point, it’s probably silly to doubt the Pirates, who have now won 35 straight games, dating all the way back to 2019. They have established the kind of powerhouse that rarely surfaces anywhere, not to mention in Idaho.
Still, their matchup with Bear Lake — no pun intended — bears some interest. The Bears are off to a nice start too. They’ve followed a season-opening loss to North Fremont with three straight wins, topping Lyman (Wyoming), Firth and Wendell.
Can they upset West Side? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: You’ll hear about it if they do.