WS football (Moser)

West Side running back Parker Moser attempts to evade a Bear Lake tackler during a game last season in Dayton.

 Lamont Doney/Preston Citizen

Don't look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification's top team this week.

Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.