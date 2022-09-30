For almost all his life, Drew Hymas fashioned himself a receiver and running back. He had some natural speed and vision, so youth coaches slotted him in the backfield and out wide, watching this skinny kid with dark hair make plays that way.

Then, when Hymas became a Highland freshman, former head coach Gino Mariani and his assistants approached Hymas with an idea: How about switching to quarterback?

Drew Hymas and Mason Fullmer Highland FB

Highland quarterback Drew Hymas (right) hands off to Mason Fullmer during Friday's game against Blackfoot.
Deegan Hale Blackfoot FB

Blackfoot receiver Deegan Hale comes down with a catch over Highland defensive back Zerek Younis during Friday's game.
Drew Hymas and Mason Fullmer Highland FB

Highland quarterback Drew Hymas (right) hands off to Mason Fullmer during Friday's game against Blackfoot.
Drew Hymas Highland FB

Highland quarterback Drew Hymas makes a move in space during Friday's game against Blackfoot.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

