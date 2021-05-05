POCATELLO – Becky Walls stood on her tippy-toes, reaching up like a kid searching for the cookies on the top shelf. She held the placard against the fence with her left hand and tried to maneuver a bungee cord with her right. Some helpers ran over, weaving the cord through the chain-link fence in more variations than the boy scouts could conceive. Then Walls stepped back and stared at the sign posted eight feet above the backstop to the red field at Capell Park. It read:
TISHA COVERDELL FIELD
“HOME OF THE RAMS”
“I love it. It makes me feel so good," said Walls, a Highland softball assistant coach. "More than anybody else in this area, she has definitely brought softball to a new dimension and she deserves every bit of that sign.”
Wednesday was Highland softball’s senior day, a celebration of Madi Van Sickle and Kassia Shoakes and all they have given to the Rams’ program for the past four years. It was also possibly the final home game for coach Tisha Coverdell, who's retiring at the end of the season following a quarter-decade tenure at the helm of the Highland softball program.
So, naturally, she got the senior send off. Her parents walked her down a player-laden aisle. She posed for a million pictures. And she collected gifts. It’s just that the vetrean coach’s most meaningful token was a representation of what Coverdell has been for the past 25 years: A permanent fixture around softball in the Gate City.
“Tisha, in my eyes, is the softball icon for our community,” said Shelley Huelsman, who began working at Highland 25 years ago with Coverdell and whose daughter, Hailey, played under her. “She has just invested so much time and energy to softball and is constantly giving pitching lessons to girls up and down the valley.”
“Coaching is a service and she’s done a lot of service,” Highland Athletic Director Travis Bell said, holding back tears. “It’s tough to replace someone that’s put so much time and commitment in. She’s a huge part of the school … I’m approaching this like a 25-year recognition, not a retirement.”
Recognition seems apropos. After Highland’s doubleheader sweep of Madison, Coverdell’s all time record improved to 470-194 – a run that includes 15 district titles and nine top-five finishes at state. She could keep going and keep racking up wins and accolades and a list of accomplishments longer than “Moby Dick.” But, she said, 25 years feels like a good time. Her boys – Easton and Kody Colvin – are almost done with high school. She’ll stick around the game giving pitching lessons to youngsters. And, now, she’ll have a spring free for the first time since the mid-90s. “I might learn how to golf or something,” Coverdell said with a chuckle.
The finality of everything still hasn’t hit her. She’s not counting down the games, not thinking about everything she’ll do for the final time. Coverdell wants to beat Thunder Ridge on Friday, wants to host the district tournament, wants to get to state and see how far the car can cruise in its final ride.
Wednesday merely put in perspective Coverdell’s longevity, all those girls from team’s past that are still grateful for her guidance.
“Just having a lot of my old players here was cool,” Coverdell said. “A lot of them are in coaching and I think, for me, that’s one of the greatest pride things for me over the last 25 years.”
Now heading Marsh Valley’s softball program, Kenzie Van Sickle is one of Coverdell’s former players turned coaches. She was a multi-sport star at Highland in the early 2010s, playing basketball at the College of Southern Idaho before transferring to Idaho State and earning a spot on the Bengals’ softball team. She was in attendance on Wednesday to support her sister, Madi, but also to see the recognition for the coach who has helped her navigate her first year in the profession.
“She’s always been someone I could go to for anything. She’s always been there for my whole career and after college,” Kenzie Van Sickle said. “She really got me started at Marsh Valley. A lot of the drills I do are from her, a lot of the things I do are from her.”
Walls also played under Coverdell … just in a different decade. She was a Ram from ‘99-’03, back when slow pitch was the main form of softball in Pocatello and the nearest travel teams were in Boise or Salt Lake. Coverdell, a former player at Linfield University, came in and changed that. Someone with knowledge of the sport burst onto the sporting scene in Pocatello and made softball a feasible option for young girls who wanted to play sports.
Walls was one of the first benefactors.
“It had to be right around when it switched to fast pitch. She came in here and roared in and she knew everything about the sport. She knew everything about pitchers and everything that none of us had at that point,” Walls said. “She comes with passion in everything she does.”
Fourteen years after leaving Highland, Walls joined the staff of her former coach and saw Coverdell’s approach to coaching through a new lens crafted by maturity. It wasn’t just softball she was teaching, but life skills and time management and so many things that Walls had learned in her time as a Ram.
It was an impact so grand that Walls knew the send off had to be equally as special. She contacted the City of Chubbuck and asked if the red field – practically Coverdell’s second home – could be named in her honor. The green light came quick and the coach that has meant so much to so many received a tribute that will endure.
“She has been one of the strongest female presences in my life. Good, bad or ugly, she is definitely going to be there in my life and for everyone who has ever played for her,” Walls said. “She definitely makes people feel like they're the most important person.”
On Wednesday, all those people who Coverdell has made feel so exceptional returned the favor.
Highland (18-4, 9-2 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge in its regular-season finale on Friday at 3 p.m. The winner hosts the district tournament.
HIGHLAND 17, MADISON 0 (3)
Madison 000 — 0 0 4
Highland 3(10)4 — 17 13 0
Madison — LP: Brooke Stoeber.
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. HR: Tayga Young. 2B: Taelor Boyer, Jenna Kearns, Madi Vansickle, Carlise Walker.
HIGHLAND 10, MADISON 0 (6)
Madison 000 000 — 0 2 10
Highland 330 022 — 10 9 1
Madison — LP: Kaylee Pitts.
Highland — WP: Madi Van Sickle. HR: Jenna Kearns.