After orchestrating the shining spectacle of his two-month high school career, Century freshman Isiah Harwell was standing near a stairwell. His smiled beamed as he watched ISJ photographer Kyle Riley scroll through pictures from the night.
Eventually Riley reached the flick of the night’s zenith.
Only seconds remained in the third quarter as Harwell dribbled a dozen feet beyond the 3-point line. Guarding him was Thunder sophomore Julian Bowie (We’ll get to him in a second). Harwell ran right as Poky’s Kesler Vaughan followed from behind to create the double team.
By that point, there were only four seconds on a waning clock in what became a 54-32 Century win over Pocatello. Harwell was still 25 feet away from the basket with two defenders at arm’s length.
This stuff happens a billion times a year all across the state with largely the same result. Coaches don’t draw up a last-second play. Some underclassman thinks he magically morphed into Steph Curry. Defenses attack Mr. Hero Ball. And the frantic kid either 1. fumbles the ball or 2. hurls a shot into the rafters.
What Harwell did would’ve given Curry a run for his money. No joke. Watch the video. Or, heck, hear it from the thousand or so who packed into The Pit on Thursday night. They’ll tell you. The shot was majestic. Off the dribble, Harwell leapt straight up as if he was sporting Moon Shoes. The best compliment for the actual shot was that Harwell made it look like a free throw. No panic. No hitch. No rim. Just serenity, a perfect follow-through and pandemonium.
“I just saw Julian on me and was like, ‘This is what I’ve been waiting for,’” Harwell said. “When I made it, it was crazy.”
Stop it, Isiah Harwell— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) January 7, 2022
The freshman drains a 3 to end the 3rd quarter. He’s got 26 pts on 11-15 shooting.
Century leads 48-25 // End 3 pic.twitter.com/adC9Ff91En
Harwell fell to the ground as the shot zinged through the net. He stuck his arms out straight, waiting for teammates to vault him off the hardwood. His fellow Diamondbacks, though, took a few seconds to rush over. But forgive them, it’s tough to have any stream of consciousness when you witness something so stupefying.
The only problem with the whole sequence is that the photo of Harwell’s Kodak moment isn’t great. You can kind of see the freshman airborne, but most of the frame is blocked by Century senior Bruin Fleischmann, the 6-foot-4 forward who was unassumingly standing in the corner.
This fact made Fleischmann giddy.
“Send that to me,” he hollered. “I’m going to frame it when he’s in the NBA.”
Maybe frame the picture, save the newspaper and stash ticket stub if that’s still a thing.
Thursday was the long-awaited first high school matchup between Bowie and Harwell – unarguably the two best basketball players in Pocatello right now. After a stellar freshman campaign, Bowie already has offers from Idaho State, Utah State and Boise State. Meanwhile, Harwell has offers from ISU, Cal Poly and enough interest from Utah that a Utes assistant coach trekked to Pocatello this summer to watch Harwell in an open gym.
In a couple of years, both guys are going to have offers out the wazoo. For once, collegiate interest won’t be the concern of impressive Gate City athletes. The curiosity lies in their ceiling, but those thoughts are so far off. For now, for maybe the next three years, enjoy the spectacle.
On that note, Thursday was hopefully Volume 1 of many in the friendly battle between Bowie and Harwell.
“Really I was just trying to go against Julian,” Harwell said. “That’s the thing that I’ve been wanting to do."
The Diamondback freshman didn’t spoil his opportunity on Thursday. Harwell dropped a season-high 32 points on a remarkable 14 of 19 shooting line. He dazzled with contested mid-range jumpers. He electrified with a couple of dunks. And he led the Diamondbacks to a win in their district opener.
“I thought he was going to be good but not this good,” Fleischmann said. “And he just turned 15.”
“He’s been doing that every game for us,” Century coach Ryan Frost added. “I think he was ready for the game with the hype and stuff.”
Bowie didn’t have his best night, connecting on just a pair of deep balls. Then again, Pocatello as a whole was off.
The Thunder couldn’t navigate Century’s press and too often settled for shots behind the arc – which isn’t always bad. Pocatello is a good 3-point shooting team. It has won plenty from its outside shooting. But on Thursday, Poky connected on just 16% of its triples.
“We did a good job knowing where Bowie and (Ryan) Payne were because, obviously, they’re guys you can’t leave,” Frost said. “I thought we did a good job contesting shots and rebounding, especially in that first half.”
How good was Century’s defense in the opening two quarters? Pocatello made one basket in the half’s final dozen minutes.
The Thunder almost had a second, though. At one point, Payne caught Harwell in a bad defensive stance. He dribbled left and had a step on the Century freshman. But 6-foot-4 athletic freaks can recover quickly and Harwell blocked Payne’s layup attempt off the backboard.
Luckily that one was caught on camera.