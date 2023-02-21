HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL In final HS boys hoops poll, Poky and Preston stay at top of 4A rankings By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Kesler Vaughan tries to drive by Madison guard Nash Humphreys during an earlier game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We have reached the final week of the high school hoops season before the state tournaments start, and with it, we have the final media poll of the season.In the 4A ranks, Pocatello and Preston stayed at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Snake River and Marsh Valley checked in at Nos. 3 and 5 in 3A, respectively, and in 2A, Bear Lake appeared at No. 2Here is the full poll. Class 5ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Lake City (8) 22-0 40 12. Owyhee 17-5 28 t-23. Mountain View 18-4 26 t-24. Madison 17-6 18 45. Coeur d'Alene 15-6 6 5Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Timberline 1.Class 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Hillcrest (8) 21-1 40 12. Pocatello 20-2 29 23. Preston 17-6 27 34. Skyview 17-5 14 45. Blackfoot 14-7 7 —Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Columbia 1.Class 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Sugar-Salem (6) 20-3 38 12. Bonners Ferry (1) 19-1 31 23. Snake River 17-6 22 44. Teton (1) 19-6 16 35. Marsh Valley 18-7 10 5Others receiving votes: Homedale 3.Class 2ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Melba (8) 22-0 40 12. Bear Lake 21-2 31 23. Cole Valley Christian 19-4 25 44. Ririe 19-4 14 55. St. Maries 16-5 8 —Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, New Plymouth 1.Class 1A Division ITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Lapwai (8) 23-0 40 12. Grace 18-4 26 23. Kamiah 20-4 23 34. Lakeside 13-3 15 45. Castleford 15-4 8 5Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 5, Liberty Charter 2, Valley 1.Class 1A Division IITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Rockland (8) 20-2 40 12. Kendrick 15-3 24 23. Camas County 15-5 17 44. Watersprings 20-3 16 55. Richfield 18-4 14 3Others receiving votes: Clark County 5, Council 3, Garden Valley 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Sports Inorganic Chemistry School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Dog dies, family displaced in Pocatello house fire State police help save local man who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl while driving on I-15 near Fort Hall Winter storm expected to bring lots of snow, 55 mph winds to East Idaho tonight until Wednesday morning Pocatello man who holds record for being longest serving state employee in Idaho history now enjoying flapjacks and coffee in retirement Avalanche temporarily shuts down local highway Browning, Chris Three dead, four injured in wrecks on local freeways within 12-hour span Blackfoot music school expanding to Pocatello, hosting open house on Friday Fisher, John Marvin Fanning, James Allen Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
