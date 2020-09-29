The IHSAA unanimously voted on Tuesday to add a girls bracket to the state wrestling championships in 2021-22, with all 14 board members voting in favor.
The move means that girls wrestling will be an officially sanctioned sport starting next year, and ends an uncertain period across the state in recent years as participation in girls wrestling increased, but the sport wasn’t recognized by the IHSAA.
With more schools supporting girls wrestling, several tournaments across Idaho added girls brackets in recent years, but to win an official state championship, the girls were forced to compete against boys.
With the decision, the girls will have their own title to wrestle for starting next year.
“I literally started crying because of how happy I was,” said Pocatello High School junior Keeley Nicholas. “It’ll be my senior year when I get to wrestle at state, and I’ve worked really, really hard these last few years for it. ... I’ve been following (the decision) pretty closely, and when they announced it, my phone was blowing up because all my friends were tagging me.”
Nicholas and her teammate Chloe Felde, who were going through drills at Pocatello’s wrestling room shortly after the announcement Tuesday, have both wrestled for years, going against girls and boys, as they often have to in order to get a match.
“It’s for our experience and our love and passion for wrestling, as much so as is it (for boys),” Felde said.
Pocatello has hosted an unofficial girls state finals tournament in each of the last two years, with 56 participants in 2019 and 113 in 2020.
Indians coach JB Plato and Aberdeen coach Jordan Johns were two of the strongest voices advocating for a separate girls championship. Johns headed the committee to look into the issue.
“I knew in the back of my mind that it wasn’t guaranteed, but I was pretty confident (that is would pass), knowing what the committee did to put this proposal together and how thought-out it was,” Plato said. “But a unanimous decision was amazing, overwhelming support.”
Although the vote passed, the IHSAA has not yet finalized what format a girls state championship will take.
Plato said that he expects it to look similar to the proposal that was put forward, which includes three regional tournaments across the state before the state championship tournament.
Weight classes are also yet to be determined.
Idaho becomes the 29th state to have a sanctioned state championship in girls wrestling. Twenty-two of those states have either held their first state championship in the last two years, or, as with Idaho, is planning to hold its first state championship in coming years.
Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports across the country. According to data from the NFHS, participation in the sport rose 27% to 21,735 in 2018-19, the most recent year for which there is data.
“This sport is for girls, boys — wrestling’s for everyone,” Plato said. “I just thought it was appropriate that we could get this committee together and really put a proposal in that’s good for the sport. We’ll be able to have a girls division and a guys division, and get more people to wrestle.”