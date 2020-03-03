Editor's note: the following is a press release issued by the Idaho High School Activities Association regarding upcoming competitions with respect to COVID-19.
There have been no changes to the schedule of the upcoming 2020 IHSAA boys basketball, debate, cheer, or dance state championships.
IHSAA staff is in communication with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Education and will continue to receive guidance regarding our upcoming state events. The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization and we encourage those planning to attend to follow the Prevention Guidelines distributed by the Center for Disease Control.
• The IHSAA emphasizes that participants, staff and spectators should stay away if they are sick. If they have a fever or cough then don’t attend the event.
• The IHSAA has been working with tournament site staff to:
o Prioritize that all frequently touched surfaces throughout the venue be properly cleaned prior to and during the event.
o Provide easily accessible soap and water or hand sanitizer stations.
o Promote appropriate respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene practices.
We are aware that this situation can rapidly change. We will continue to be in contact with the Department of Health and Welfare and will update any new information we receive from this organization, or other respectable sources.