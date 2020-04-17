The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Friday that the remainder of this year's high school spring sports seasons, including state tournaments, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are canceled," the organization said in a press release. "This decision was based on guidelines established by Gov. (Brad) Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state."
The decision ends weeks of speculation.
The IHSAA had previously announced that, despite the State Board of Education closing schools through the end of the academic year, high school sports were suspended through April 20 but not yet canceled, leaving open the hope of perhaps resuming with an adjusted schedule.
Friday's announcement ended those hopes.
"As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA," the press release says. "Our Board of Directors and office staff recognize the importance of participation in education-based activities. We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts. The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event."
With the announcement, Idaho became the 27th state to cancel its high school spring sports seasons, joining neighbors Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Utah announced its cancellation on Tuesday.
"The IHSAA Board’s highest priority will always be ensuring the health and safety of our student participants, schools and patrons," the press release said. "Situations like these will allow students to use the life lessons learned in education-based activities to cope with the adversity as well as they possibly can. We look forward to getting together and playing when the time is right and it can be done safely."
Workouts and practices using school facilities remain prohibited through May 18.
This story will be updated.