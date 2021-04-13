POCATELLO, Idaho- The Idaho State golf team picked the right time of year to play its best. A day after shooting a 299 in round 1, the Bengals shot a 302 in round 2 to finish Bobcat Spring Invitational at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Ariz., with a 601, good for seventh place.
"We definitely battled some nerves today knowing we were right there in a great spot to make another big jump up the leaderboard," Idaho State coach Dallen Atkins said. "These ladies haven't ever been in this kind of situation before, where we could break into the Top 3 as a team and have an individual win it."
The 601 set a new school record for the best 36-hole total. The previous record was 618 at the Bronco Fall Classic during the 2000-01 season.
Tya Seth shot a 71 for the second straight day and finished tied for fourth. Her 142 tournament score set a school record for the best 36 hole total. The previous record was 145 by Rebekah Martin at the Bronco Fall Classic during the 2000-01 season.
"Tya missed a couple of easy ones again today but still manged to post an amazing score for us and finish tied for fourth overall," Atkins said. "She is going to be scary next week at conference in her hometown and the Big Sky schools know it."
Tyler Erickson finished with a 151 after shooting a 75 in round 1 and 76 in round 2. The 151 ties for the fourth-best 36 hole total in program history.
"Tyler had the worst break on one of her early holes that resulted in a triple bogey," Atkins said. "So for her to stay in it and still post 76, I was extremely proud of her. I love her grind and determination to still post a good score. It is a great example for the rest of the team."
Lindsey Lloyd and Ainsley Snyder each shot a 154 for the tournament. Lloyd shot a 79 in round 2 while Snyder finished with a 76.
"I couldn't be more proud of our two young freshmen down here as well," Atkins said. "Lindsey and Ainsley are contributing in each team score. And they are only in their third tournament of their college career. The more these girls compete and gain experience the more and more they are going to be contending at the top. Pretty exciting stuff for our relatively young team."
Mackenzie Robins shot an 83 in round 2, good for a 170.
Gonzaga won the tournament with a score 572. Idaho State was one of six Big Sky schools participating in the 11-team field.
Idaho State is back in action April 18-21 at the Big Sky Conference championships.
"We are ready to rock and roll at conference next week," Atkins said. "These girls are hitting it great. It's also right in Tya's backyard. So to have her share her knowledge with us about the course, and the way we are playing right now, I don't see why we can't be Top 5, both team and individually. Preseason poll had us dead last again, and we are all fired up to go prove everyone wrong. We did it the last few days and we plan on doing it again next week."