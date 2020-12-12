POCATELLO – Aside from the pumped-in crowd noise — which sounded like you were watching the Super Bowl from a mile away — the most gripping action at Reed Gym occurred just outside the black lines.
COVID protocols bring awkwardness to live sports, like Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros sitting in the corner of the gym by herself. It’s also capable of providing little nuggets that are so peculiar you can’t help but look away.
Back in the stone ages of 2019, when fans filled the bleachers and masks were only for skiing, little kids used to occupy seats on both end lines, armed with a towel and mop as they whisked away sweat during breaks in the action.
The delightful gesture has been overtaken by four ISU custodians. In their grey polos, black hats and walkie-talkies wrapped over their shoulder, a pair sits on each end of the court with towels and mops and sanitizers they’ll touch only with black latex gloves.
It’s all in the name of safety. That doesn’t mean it isn’t bizarre.
“Honestly, it feels more like a practice,” Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. “Everyone is going to remember this year. It’s way different than any other year any player or coach has ever had.”
Added sophomore center Brayden Parker: “I don’t notice it, really. I’m too focused on the game to really notice what’s going on around (us).”
Balls would constantly be interchanged during timeouts and before out-of-bounds plays. A ref or player would toss the germ-infested ball to the ISU custodians and they’d chuck back a clean one. Then the process would repeat itself. Sanitizer would go on a white towel and the basketball would be scrubbed like a dirty potato.
For most of their game, four custodians’ only duty was to watch the action — which meant they had a front-row seat for Idaho State men’s basketball’s first win of the season, an 87-44 clobbering of Bethesda College of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
“It was good to get this win,” Parker said. “If we can keep rolling and keep our spirits high, I think we’ll be really good … (With no fans) we have to be self-motivators. Every day at practice or a game, we have to be ready to go.”
Along with forward Daxton Carr, Parker had a game-high 13 points in a game where 16 Bengals touched the floor and a dozen scored. Idaho State almost shot 50% from the field and fielded a 38-23 rebounding margin.
There were positives all around, like the ability for the Bengals’ guards to funnel the ball down low, netting 34 points in the paint, or finally showing a semblance of a transition game, turning 16 Bethesda turnovers into 17 points.
Most importantly, Idaho State showed real improvement in ball security. It still wasn’t a clinic, but the Bengals recorded a season-low 15 turnovers.
“We’re chopping them down,” Parker said. “Last game we had 19, now we’re at 15. So we’re doing a lot better.”
If that doesn’t sound incredible, you haven’t watched ISU’s first four games of the season. Before Saturday, they were averaging 22 turnovers a game. Among teams that had played more than one game, the Bengals were tied for second-last in the country in the category. It was ugly.
Against Bethesda, however, the errant passes and steals were subdued. The crazy stuff was mellowed. No one was just running out of bounds, dribbling off their foot or running along the baseline after a made basket (That’s not allowed).
“I thought we did a really good job that first 10 minutes as we were trying to build our lead. Guys were focused and strong with the ball. I think once we got ahead, everyone got a little more careless,” Looney said.
“We know, moving forward, that’s still a huge area of concern for us and we definitely need to be better … Players need to be stronger with the ball. I, and the rest of our coaches, need to find some ways to help them do that.”
Finding improvement in blowouts is tough. Not actually improving, but noticing it. Who cares about a few quick turnovers when you’re up 30?
To find progress on Saturday, all you had to do was check the end lines. More often than not, you would have caught four men sitting on their chairs. Sometimes their arms were crossed, other times they slouched in their seat.
They were comfortable, not burdened by sanitizing a turnover ball every 15 seconds.