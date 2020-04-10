POCATELLO -- At 8:20 p.m. Friday night, lights flashed on, illuminating ballfields and stadiums across Southeast Idaho.
The ceremony was part of the "Be the Light" effort, intended to honor and celebrate seniors in the class of 2020 who have had their spring sports seasons postponed, thrown into turmoil, and potentially canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
At Halliwell Field in Pocatello, where all three Gate City high schools play home baseball games, cars circled the parking lot honking for the 20 minutes the lights were on, as people took advantage of the ability to be outside and close (if not too close) to friends.
Fifteen area high schools participated in the festivities Friday night, including Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Century, Grace, Highland, Malad, Marsh Valley, North Gem, Pocatello, Preston, Snake River, Soda Springs and West Side. Grace Lutheran participated on Wednesday.
Idaho State University also turned on the lights at the ICCU Practice Field across from Holt Arena at 8:20.
High school spring sports in Idaho have not yet been canceled, as they have been in many other states, but are suspended officially through April 20, and are unlikely to return this year.