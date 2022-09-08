HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 9/8: Poky girls clip Century, Century boys top Pocatello JOURNAL STAFF Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS SOCCERPocatello 1, Century 0In their first 4A District 5 game, the Thunder's goal came from sophomore Lexi Wells, who scored on an assist from junior Holly Buffat. Poky improves to 6-2-1, while Century moves to 3-2. BOYS SOCCERCentury 1, Pocatello 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lexi Wells Sport Soccer Goal Girl Assist Holly Buffat Game Pocatello Boy Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Local woman arrested after throwing beer bottles at bartenders Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres Woman dies, 3-year-old seriously injured after both were ejected in crash near Idaho-Utah border Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck Woman airlifted to PMC following one-vehicle crash on local highway Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, dies ISP trooper critically injured after being struck by passing motorist One dead in crash that left I-15 southbound shut down for over five hours in East Idaho WALMART REMODEL: Chubbuck location reopens with more shelf space, modernized design Firefighters again save homes from wildfire near local city Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters