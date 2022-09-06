HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 9/6: Century girls fall to Thunder Ridge, Highland VB tops Century JOURNAL STAFF Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century's Millie Pattanja tries to get a kill over a Highland block during Tuesday's match. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS SOCCERThunder Ridge 1, Century 0BOYS SOCCERRigby 3, Preston 1 The Indians move to 2-4 on the season.VOLLEYBALLHighland 3, Century 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-20).Kaylen Hay produced a team-best 10 kills for the Rams, who improve to 5-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Century Agriculture Zootechnics Soccer Kill Ram Thunder Girl Kaylen Hay Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters