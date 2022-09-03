Highland won this weekend's Peg Peterson Invitational Tournament, beating Kimberly in back-to-back matches to take home the gold.
BOYS SOCCER
Thunder Ridge 3, Preston 1
James Rengifo scored for the Indians, who are now 2-3 on the year.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thunder Ridge 4, Pocatello 3
The Thunder move to 4-1-1 this season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL (from Friday)
Pocatello 61, Ridgevue 12
In his first game back from injury, Poky quarterback Dre Contreras completed 15 of 23 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ryken Echo Hawk carried 11 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyson Beckles posted 11 carries for 50 yards and two scores.
Thunder move to 1-1. Next week, they host Twin Falls at the new Lookout Credit Union Field.
Skyline 29, Highland 21
The Rams are 0-2 for the first time since 2016.
Bonneville 33, Century 15
The Diamondbacks are still looking for their first win since last October.
Blackfoot 31, Madison 14
Broncos improve to 2-0 with a win over a 5A Madison club that made last season's playoffs. Quarterback Jaxon Grimmett completed 10 of 19 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
West Side 12, Layton Christian (UT) 0
The Pirates are 2-0.
Rockland 43, Challis-Mackay 8
The Bulldogs improve to 1-1.
Aberdeen 18, Declo 12
Using a strong ground game, the Tigers improve to 2-0.