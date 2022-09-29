HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/29: Highland girls XC wins Snake River Invitational, Blackfoot boys top Hillcrest JOURNAL STAFF Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland junior Kaylen Hay goes up for a kill during Thursday’s match against Thunder Ridge. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERBlackfoot 2, Hillcrest 0Enrique Navarez scored in the 28th minute and Armando Botello notched a goal in the 71st minute for the Broncos, who improve to 8-2-1 overall and 6-1-1 in conference play. Thunder Ridge 5, Highland 0Rams fall to 4-9 overall and 1-4 in conference play.GIRLS SOCCERThunder Ridge 3, Highland 0The Rams suffer their first conference loss, dropping to 10-3-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.CROSS COUNTRYSnake River InvitationalGirls team scores1. Highland 22, 2. Rigby 39, 3. Snake River 106, 4. Teton 111, 5. South Fremont 146Girls individual finishers1. Meredith Sanford (Highland) 20:09.76, 2. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland) 20:37.26, 3. Rachel Nelson (Rigby) 21:00.53, 4. Emma McCormick (Highland) 21:02.51, 5. Alexis McGary (Rigby) 21:10.26Boys team scores1. Rigby 42, 2. Highland 49, 3. West Side 107, 4. Kimberly 117, 5. Rockland 135Boys individual finishers1. Ezra Hubbard (Rockland) 16:59.45, 2. Payton Bird (Rigby) 17:05.93, 3. Grayden Devries (Kimberly) 17:18.93, 4. Treycen Hall (Rigby) 17:20.93, 5. Ammon Barton (Highland) 17:24.18VOLLEYBALLThunder Ridge 3, Highland 2West Side 3, Soda Springs 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-10) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Invitational Sport Cross Country Snake River Blackfoot Conference Hillcrest Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
