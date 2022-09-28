HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/28: Poky XC sweeps Ririe River Run JOURNAL STAFF Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bailey Bird (center) of Pocatello and Hailey Renzello (right) of Pocatello lead a pack of runners around a curve last season. William Schaefer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CROSS COUNTRYRirie River RunBoys team scores 1. Pocatello (33), 2. Shelley (73), 3. North Fremont (76), 4. Valley (95), 5. Firth (108), 6. Ririe (117)Boys individual finishers1. Corbin Johnson (North Fremont) 16:09.5, 2. Russell Peck (Pocatello) 16:25.7, 3. Andrew Nielsen (Pocatello) 16:31.7, 4. Brody Burch (Pocatello) 16:33.1, 5. Zack Johnston (North Fremont) 16:47.2, 6. Strider Perry (Firth) 17:09.7, 7. Isaac Vernon (Shelley) 17:28.4, 8. Kyle Christensen (Valley) 17:37.6, 9. Levi Robbins (Firth) 17:39.5, 10. Tyson Evans (Pocatello) 17:41.7.Girls team scores1. Pocatello (25), 2. Ririe (43), 3. Shelley (83), 4. North Fremont (87), 5. West Jefferson (149)Girls individual finishers1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 19:22.1, 2. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello) 19:36.5, 3. Kynzie Nielson (Firth) 19:41.4, 4. Liza Boone (Ririe) 20:08.1, 5. Lucy Boone (Ririe) 20:11.4, 6. Savannah Ivins (Shelley) 20:37.5, 7. Taylor Bunderson (Pocatello) 20:38.9, 8. Nuala Rollins (Pocatello) 20:59.9, 9. Lauren Robson (Ririe) 21:03.09, 10. Zaidee Larson (Pocatello) 21:28.2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ririe River Run Boys Hydrography Sport Xc Finisher Cross Country Firth Boy Girl Pocatello Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
