HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/22: Blackfoot boys clip Skyline, Grace Lutheran VB wins two matches JOURNAL STAFF Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERBlackfoot 1, Skyline 0Enrique Nevarez registered the Broncos' goal, scoring with about 10 minutes left in the second half.VOLLEYBALL Grace Lutheran 3, Taylor's Crossing 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-16)Grace Lutheran 3, North Gem 1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-10, 25-16)The Royals improve to 8-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blackfoot Skyline Boy Sport Enrique Nevarez Taylor North Volleyball Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters