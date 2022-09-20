HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/20: Poky girls clip Preston, Blackfoot boys top Shelley By JOURNAL STAFF Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello junior Elle Hokanson dribbles upfield Tuesday night against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERBlackfoot 5, Shelley 1Chris Garcia, Michael Hammond, Gio Labra, Gabriel Batacan and Hugo Garcia scored for the Broncos, who improve to 5-2-1 (4-1-1 conference). GIRLS SOCCERPocatello 2, Preston 0Thanks to goals from Dita Masak and Elle Hokanson, the Thunder improve to 8-3-1.Highland 3, Rigby 0The Rams move to 8-2-2.VOLLEYBALLGrace Lutheran 3, Aberdeen 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-15)The Royals got 12 kills from Lily Perry and two blocks from Mali Hall and Allie Austin, and Perry and Kirsten Krause recorded six aces. Grace Lutheran is now 7-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shelley Blackfoot Lily Perry Sport Preston Grace Lutheran Hugo Garcia Kirsten Krause Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home Open house set for Wednesday to discuss juniper tree removal in Highland hills area 'STILL GOING STRONG': Pocatello Electric celebrates 120 years in business with weekly gift giveaways leading up to grand celebration in December Pocatello couple attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Police: Two local men accused of threatening people with deadly weapons during unrelated incidents What to do this week in East Idaho Defense attorney, prosecutors agree to allow more time for pre-trial motions in Downard case ISU dedicates Missing Man Chair at first home football game Locations announced for Rexburg, Heber Valley LDS temples Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters