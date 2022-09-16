HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/15: Poky XC sweeps Pirate Invite, Highland girls rout Skyline JOURNAL STAFF Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello senior Bailey Bird at last year's district meet. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS SOCCERHighland 8, Skyline 0CROSS COUNTRY Pirate InviteGirls team scores1. Pocatello, 262. Malad, 463. West Side, 834. Bear Lake, 965. Grace, 109Girls top finishers1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello), 19:37.012. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello), 19:47.173. Keziah Westover (West Side), 20:37.744. Kinsee Hansen (Bear Lake), 20:47.975. Taylor Bunderson (Pocatello), 20:53.68Boys team scores1. Pocatello, 262. West Side, 623. Grace, 804. Malad, 975. Preston, 154Boys top finishers1. Russell Peck (Pocatello), 16:57.442. Bradyn Noreen (West Side), 17:00.133. Andrew Nielsen (Pocatello), 17:06.214. Brody Burch (Pocatello), 17:12.755. Kade Johnson (Grace), 17:53.42VOLLEYBALL (results from Wednesday)West Side 3, Soda Springs 0Malad 3, West Side 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Invite Girl Pirate Sport Skyline Highland Finisher Pocatello Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Felony charges considered in high school football bullying incident involving 'activity of forceable sexual nature' Elderly bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by pickup truck Husband and wife die in plane crash east of Preston Bannock County Sheriff's Office experiencing severe staffing shortage Idaho man charged with three counts of incest Officials break ground for new Highland baseball field Boise mayor collecting support for passenger train service through southern Idaho to Salt Lake City The last great ISU defense: Was it really two decades ago? Charges dropped against local man accused of bear spraying two men in the face Ahead of Black and Blue Bowl, Poky and Highland both in unfamiliar territory Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters