HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 9/10: Blackfoot boys tie with Hillcrest, Preston boys top Burley Sep 10, 2022 BOYS SOCCERBlackfoot 0, Hillcrest 0Preston 1, Burley 0James Rengifo scored for the Indians, who improve to 3-5 on the year. VOLLEYBALLGrace Lutheran 3, North Gem 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13)Kirsten Krause totaled 20 assists and 10 kills, Lily Perry posted nine kills and nine assists, and Samantha Moretti added nine serves for the Monarchs, who are now 5-1 this season.