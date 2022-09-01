HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 9/1: Preston boys top Highland, Blackfoot boys down Skyline JOURNAL STAFF Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In a game last season, Preston's Stratton Daley (left) sprints for the ball against Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERPreston 3, Highland 2The Indians got goals from Cooper Ferguson (assisted by Dylan Wood), James Rengifo (assisted by Stratton Daley) and Wood on a free kick, helping Preston improve to 2-2 overall.Blackfoot 4, Skyline 1 The Broncos got goals from the following: Michael Hammond, Enrique Nevarez (two PKs) and Spencer Cook. With the win, Blackfoot moves to 2-1 this season.GIRLS SOCCERHighland 3, Preston 1The Rams improve to 4-2-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident Downard Funeral Home owner released from jail on $20,000 bond; court records shed more light on charges Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho Outpouring of support goes out to injured Idaho firefighter FATAL SHOOTING Suspect arrested, victim identified in Chubbuck motel killing Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand sworn in as next City Council member Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape MOBILE MAMA'S: Local Mexican restaurant to open new food truck Pocatello-Chubbuck School District Board of Trustees approve levy reduction Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters