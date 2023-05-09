The Rams got runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Thunder Ridge. Cannon Eddie and Ryan Foltz each drove in runs for the Rams, who will face the Titans at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Idaho Falls. Winner goes to the 5A state tournament. Loser goes to a state play-in game, set for Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls.
SOFTBALL5A District 5/6 Tournament
Rigby 11, Highland 9
In the first round of the district tournament, the Rams staged a late rally, but it wasn’t enough. Rigby raced to a 7-1 lead, only for Highland to score three in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh, but the Rams couldn’t keep the Trojans off the scoreboard long enough to make up all the ground.
Highland 15, Madison 10
After advancing to the loser’s side of the bracket, the Rams responded by scoring five in the sixth against the Bobcats, taking a late lead that lasted for good. Lauren Barlow and Carlise Walker each drove in two runs for Highland, which will play Thunder Ridge at 1 p.m. Thursday. Winner moves on to the district title game, while the loser’s season ends.
4A District 5 Tournament
Century 3, Preston 2
In the first round of the district tournament, Century shortstop Libby Evans walked it off for the Diamondbacks, roping a triple and escaping a rundown between third base and home, scoring the game-winning run.
Pocatello 10, Century 0
In the second round, Poky moved on to the title game by getting a complete-game, 12-strikeout effort from pitcher Miah Lusk. Catcher McKinley Hill drove in three runs, as did outfielder Taylor Bunderson, and the Thunder got two-hit outings from Lusk and Kate Jolley. Poky will play in Thursday’s district title game, facing the winner of Century/Preston, who play earlier Thursday.
