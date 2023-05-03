The Rams faced an early deficit, falling behind when Madison used a four-run second inning to take a three-run lead, but Gunner Wilhelm tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth, which is when Highland took the lead for good.
Drew Hymas started on the mound, taking early damage in his seven-strikeout outing, and he moved into the DH role to replace centerfielder Carson Choules, who exited early with a hamstring injury.
"He is an elite athlete, and he's mentally tough," Highland coach Christian Colonel said. "We always can count on Drew. Baseball, football, he's QB 1. He's been through tough situations. He's overcome adversity. He's been a dog since day one. So we have all the faith in Drew."
Highland will host Thunder Ridge at 4 p.m. Thursday in the second round of this double-elimination tournament.
SOFTBALL
Thunder Ridge 2, Highland 1
The Rams scored in the fourth on an error, taking the lead in this low-scoring affair, but the Titans answered with two runs in the top of the seventh, spoiling Marissa Mauger's complete-game, 12-strikeout performance in the circle.
Highland 6, Thunder Ridge 2
The Rams scored two in the first frame, one via RBI groundout and one via wild pitch, and thanks to a grand slam from Marissa Mauger, Highland took control for good in the fourth frame. Reece Bybee recorded two hits, and in the circle, she fanned three in five innings.
Highland (11-10, 7-5) now awaits the district tournament.
