TWIN FALLS — The players poured out of the dugout like ants to crumbs, the happiest group of…
Thunder earn their first title since 2012.
3A state tournament
Marsh Valley 5, Kimberly 4
Stanton Howell walked it off with an RBI single for the Eagles, who repeat as state champions.
2A state tournament
Malad 4, Nampa Christian 3
Ryan Jensen came through with a sixth-inning, go-ahead, two-run single for the Dragons, who have captured the 2A state title.
SOFTBALL
4A state tournament
Pocatello 13, Skyview 1
Skyview 7, Pocatello 3
Skyview 12, Pocatello 10 (8 innings)
The Thunder had a chance to finish off an undefeated season, but one win away, they fell twice to Skyview, which captured the 4A state championship. Poky beat Skyview in the semifinals, and the Hawks came back around to meet the Thunder in the title game, but because that amounted to the Thunder's first loss of the tournament, they met again in the evening.
That game looked like a rollercoaster. The Hawks at one point took a 9-2 lead, only for the Thunder to respond with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game at 9-9.
Poky just couldn't keep the momentum rolling. Skyview responded with three runs in the top of the eighth. Pocatello countered with one, but that wasn't enough. The Thunder end the season with a 29-2 record.
"It's tough to go from one extreme to the other," Poky coach Josh Naylor said. "But that's what sports brings, and that's why sports is so rewarding, but yet so tough at the same time, because if it wasn't hard, it wouldn't be worth it. And the heart is what makes it fun, and the heart is what makes it painful too."
3A state tournament
Marsh Valley 7, Kimberly 1
Kimberly 12, Marsh Valley 2
Kimberly 13, Marsh Valley 2
The seventh-seeded Eagles had a chance to upset top-seeded Kimberly, but after winning the semifinal matchup, Marsh Valley dropped two in a row. The Eagles finish second at state.
2A state tournament
Malad 7, Declo 6
Malad 9, Declo 3
Dragons have earned the 2A state crown, doing the same as their baseball team.
