8S7A9617.jpg

Highland senior Luke Davis makes contact with a pitch during Saturday's game against Madison.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BASEBALL

Idaho Falls 5, Highland 2

Idaho Falls 8, Highland 3

The Rams drop the 5A District 5/6 title series, but they have earned a trip to the 5A state tournament. Seed and site TBD.

TENNIS

Boys champions: Century, 83.5

Girls champions: Pocatello, 62

Results (top two go to state)

Boys Singles

1. Daniel McGee, Century

2. Ethan Myler, Century

3. Nick Porter, Pocatello

4. Braiden Park, Century

Girls singles

1. Lauren Aasand, Century

2. Norah Scott, Pocatello

3 .Reagan Lyon, Pocatello

4.Alina Bitton, Century

Boys Doubles

1.Si Wills/Will Argall, Century

2. Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey, Century

3. Spencer Roberston/Calvin Roper, Pocatello

4. Carter Jenkins/Carlin Jones, Pocatello

Girls Doubles

1. Naomi Shipley/Alivia Hobbs, Pocatello

2. Kjertin Bunderson/Brooklyn Haymore, Pocatello

3. Jillian Keninger/Allie Gunter, Century

4. Sara Hiller/Rachel Philips, Century

Mixed

J.J. Anderson/Tyler Willis, Pocatello

Sydney Scott/Chase Gibson, Pocatello

Halayna Swan/Colton Malm, Century

Alaina Roper/Luke Smith, Pocatello