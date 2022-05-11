HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 5/11: Highland baseball swept by IF, Century tennis wins districts JOURNAL STAFF May 11, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland senior Luke Davis makes contact with a pitch during Saturday's game against Madison. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BASEBALLIdaho Falls 5, Highland 2Idaho Falls 8, Highland 3 The Rams drop the 5A District 5/6 title series, but they have earned a trip to the 5A state tournament. Seed and site TBD.TENNISBoys champions: Century, 83.5Girls champions: Pocatello, 62Results (top two go to state)Boys Singles1. Daniel McGee, Century2. Ethan Myler, Century3. Nick Porter, Pocatello4. Braiden Park, CenturyGirls singles1. Lauren Aasand, Century2. Norah Scott, Pocatello3 .Reagan Lyon, Pocatello4.Alina Bitton, CenturyBoys Doubles1.Si Wills/Will Argall, Century2. Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey, Century3. Spencer Roberston/Calvin Roper, Pocatello4. Carter Jenkins/Carlin Jones, PocatelloGirls Doubles1. Naomi Shipley/Alivia Hobbs, Pocatello2. Kjertin Bunderson/Brooklyn Haymore, Pocatello3. Jillian Keninger/Allie Gunter, Century4. Sara Hiller/Rachel Philips, CenturyMixedJ.J. Anderson/Tyler Willis, PocatelloSydney Scott/Chase Gibson, PocatelloHalayna Swan/Colton Malm, CenturyAlaina Roper/Luke Smith, Pocatello Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Century Highland Sport Pocatello Baseball Tennis Alina Bitton Daniel Mcgee Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Idaho school board votes to remove 22 books 'forever' from school libraries Police: Local man facing felony charge for dropping infant onto concrete Manhunt underway for carjacking suspect armed with AR-15 on loose in East Idaho Fire guts garage, destroys classic vehicles stored inside 'Bravest of the Brave': Officers wounded in shootout with AR-15-wielding man identified Six Aberdeen students meet Obama for Netflix nature docuseries Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ lands plane after pilot becomes incapacitated Hundreds gather at PMC for release of wounded Pocatello police officer Demetrius Amos Eames Horne, Karen Local man gets unified 15-years in prison for nearly striking officers with truck during pursuit Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters