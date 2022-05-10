SOFTBALL

5A District 5/6 Tournament

Highland 14, Idaho Falls 0

The Rams will play Rigby in Thursday’s semifinals.

4A District 5 Tournament

Pocatello 10, Century 6

Poky moves on to Thursday’s title game, which is set for 5:30 p.m.

2A District 5 Tournament

Malad 11, West Side 0

BASEBALL

4A District 5 Tournament

Pocatello 13, Preston 3