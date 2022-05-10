HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 5/10: Highland, Poky softball both move on in districts By JOURNAL STAFF May 10, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Highland catcher Jenna Kearns connects with a pitch in Tuesday’s game against Idaho Falls. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Highland’s Pacia Burrup makes contact with a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Idaho Falls. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOFTBALL5A District 5/6 TournamentHighland 14, Idaho Falls 0 The Rams will play Rigby in Thursday’s semifinals.4A District 5 TournamentPocatello 10, Century 6Poky moves on to Thursday’s title game, which is set for 5:30 p.m.2A District 5 TournamentMalad 11, West Side 0BASEBALL4A District 5 TournamentPocatello 13, Preston 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Bear Lake Sport District Highland Pocatello Game Semifinal Softball Baseball Ram Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Two arrested after shootout at Idaho Falls LDS Temple 'Bravest of the Brave': Officers wounded in shootout with AR-15-wielding man identified Police: Local man facing felony charge for dropping infant onto concrete MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT FOLLOWING CARJACKING Local sheriff's office asking for public's help identifying vehicle, owner in illegal dumping incident Police: Local man arrested for breaking into woman's home and choking her Local man sentenced to unified 15-year prison term for nearly striking officers with truck during pursuit Six Aberdeen students meet Obama for Netflix nature docuseries Patterson, Kathleen "Kathy J. McGeachin calls for special session to remove all exceptions from abortion 'trigger law' Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters