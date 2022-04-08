HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 4/8: Highland T&F finishes third, Snake River softball wins in blowout JOURNAL STAFF Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland’s Kenadee Tracy jumps during the 2019 Highland Gold Baton Relays & Invitational at Iron Horse Stadium. Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BASEBALLCanyon Ridge 12, Century 2Grangeville 16, Soda Springs 5 Glenns Ferry 7, Soda Springs 0SOFTBALLMalad 12, Nampa Christian 5Snake River 21, Soda Springs 6Bear Lake 12, Lighthouse Christian 2Malad 13, Grangeville 0TRACK AND FIELDRigby Invite: Team ScoresBoys1. Rigby (162.16), 2. Madison (128.16), 3. Thunder Ridge (102.16), 4. Skyline (69), 5. Preston (68.16), 6. Idaho Falls (56.16), 7. Century (40), 8. Hillcrest (26.16), 9. Highland (20), 10. Bonneville (14), 11. Shelley (12)Girls1. Rigby (127.32), 2. Madison (127.16), 3. Highland (98.6), 4. Skyline (95.16), 5. Preston (81.26), 6. Idaho Falls (50.1), 7. Bonneville (49), 8. Thunder Ridge (32), 9. Century (20.76), 10. Hillcrest (15.6), 11. Shelley (4)For complete results, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snake River Softball Soda Sport Hydrography Fleet Canyon Blowout Baseball T&f Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents Local man reported missing in Las Vegas in December has been located Police: Meridian man shoots two people, at least eight vehicles during high-speed chase on I-84 Injury crash on Highway 30 near J.R. Simplot Don Plant backs up traffic for an hour Cameras in Broulim's restrooms lead to voyeurism charges for Driggs employee Two more Idaho State women's basketball players enter transfer portal, bringing total to seven Original Holt Arena seats up for sale as renovation commences Bannock County Sheriff, Humane Society urge dog owners to remain safe on trails Man who threatened retired judge with gun agrees to plea deal Pocatello man convicted by federal jury for failing to register as a sex offender Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters