Kenadee Tracy

Highland’s Kenadee Tracy jumps during the 2019 Highland Gold Baton Relays & Invitational at Iron Horse Stadium.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

BASEBALL

Canyon Ridge 12, Century 2

Grangeville 16, Soda Springs 5

Glenns Ferry 7, Soda Springs 0

SOFTBALL

Malad 12, Nampa Christian 5

Snake River 21, Soda Springs 6

Bear Lake 12, Lighthouse Christian 2

Malad 13, Grangeville 0

TRACK AND FIELD

Rigby Invite: Team Scores

Boys

1. Rigby (162.16), 2. Madison (128.16), 3. Thunder Ridge (102.16), 4. Skyline (69), 5. Preston (68.16), 6. Idaho Falls (56.16), 7. Century (40), 8. Hillcrest (26.16), 9. Highland (20), 10. Bonneville (14), 11. Shelley (12)

Girls

1. Rigby (127.32), 2. Madison (127.16), 3. Highland (98.6), 4. Skyline (95.16), 5. Preston (81.26), 6. Idaho Falls (50.1), 7. Bonneville (49), 8. Thunder Ridge (32), 9. Century (20.76), 10. Hillcrest (15.6), 11. Shelley (4)

