Highland senior Colton Sneddon unfurls a pitch Wednesday afternoon against Idaho Falls.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 10, IDAHO FALLS 0

In Game 1 of this doubleheader, Luke Davis, Alex Romriell and Drew Hymas delivered two-hit outings. Colton Sneddon also tossed six innings of one-hit ball, fanning five in the process.

IDAHO FALLS 4, HIGHLAND 3

In Game 2, Gunner Wilhelm laced two hits for the Rams, but they let the lead slip in the fifth inning and couldn't recover it.

That's the end of the regular season for Highland. Next up is the 5A District 5/6 tournament, where the third-seeded Rams will visit Madison next Thursday.

POCATELLO 8, PRESTON 4

In Game 1, Jayce Vaughan posted a four-hit day for the Thunder, who got a 6 1/3-inning outing from starter Hunter Killian.

PRESTON 8, POCATELLO 7

In the nightcap of this doubleheader, Poky went into the sixth inning facing a two-run deficit, but could only make up one.

Next up for the Thunder: Home matchup with Preston on Thursday afternoon. Winner gets the 4A District 5 tournament's top seed, while the loser gets the second seed.

SNAKE RIVER 17, AMERICAN FALLS 4

SOFTBALL

SNAKE RIVER 12, AMERICAN FALLS 2

MARSH VALLEY 14, SUGAR-SALEM 3

MALAD 12, WEST SIDE 1

