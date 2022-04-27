HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 4/27: Highland, Poky baseball both earn splits as regular season nears end JOURNAL STAFF Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland senior Colton Sneddon unfurls a pitch Wednesday afternoon against Idaho Falls. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BASEBALLHIGHLAND 10, IDAHO FALLS 0In Game 1 of this doubleheader, Luke Davis, Alex Romriell and Drew Hymas delivered two-hit outings. Colton Sneddon also tossed six innings of one-hit ball, fanning five in the process. IDAHO FALLS 4, HIGHLAND 3In Game 2, Gunner Wilhelm laced two hits for the Rams, but they let the lead slip in the fifth inning and couldn't recover it.That's the end of the regular season for Highland. Next up is the 5A District 5/6 tournament, where the third-seeded Rams will visit Madison next Thursday.POCATELLO 8, PRESTON 4In Game 1, Jayce Vaughan posted a four-hit day for the Thunder, who got a 6 1/3-inning outing from starter Hunter Killian.PRESTON 8, POCATELLO 7In the nightcap of this doubleheader, Poky went into the sixth inning facing a two-run deficit, but could only make up one.Next up for the Thunder: Home matchup with Preston on Thursday afternoon. Winner gets the 4A District 5 tournament's top seed, while the loser gets the second seed.SNAKE RIVER 17, AMERICAN FALLS 4SOFTBALLSNAKE RIVER 12, AMERICAN FALLS 2MARSH VALLEY 14, SUGAR-SALEM 3MALAD 12, WEST SIDE 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters