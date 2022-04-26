HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 4/26: Highland softball routs Poky, Blackfoot softball tops Century JOURNAL STAFF Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland junior Marissa Mauger unfurls a pitch Tuesday afternoon against Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLIDAHO FALLS 7, HIGHLAND 2The Rams delivered nine hits but could only turn them into two runs. Next up for Highland: Home doubleheader against Idaho Falls on Wednesday.HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLBLACKFOOT 12, CENTURY 1Kynli Allen, Carlee Smith and Chayse Cronquist each tallied three hits for the Broncos.Next up for Blackfoot: Doubleheader at Preston on Thursday.Next up for Century: At Pocatello on Thursday.HIGHLAND 17, POCATELLO 7Jenna Kearns and Taelor Boyer produced four-hit outings for Highland in a blowout win over Pocatello.Next up for the Rams: At Rigby on Thursday.Next up for the Thunder: Home against Century on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Highland Softball Blackfoot Sport Century Pocatello Baseball Hs Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Local businessman breaks leg, requires Coast Guard rescue during Alaskan bear hunt Local man charged with disturbing the peace after dead cat found intertwined in fence CIVIL SERPENTS: Election building near Idaho-Utah border infested by snakes Local woman facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth distribution charges Friends of Pocatello Animal Shelter to change name, broaden scope amid dispute with city Officer talks with high schoolers about daughter's fatal crash to raise awareness National group now involved in search for missing Pocatello teen Local man accused of murder to remain in jail on $350K bond despite defense motion 'El Secreto' of success: Pocatello men's salsa hits grocery store shelves Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters