Highland junior Marissa Mauger unfurls a pitch Tuesday afternoon against Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

IDAHO FALLS 7, HIGHLAND 2

The Rams delivered nine hits but could only turn them into two runs.

Next up for Highland: Home doubleheader against Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

BLACKFOOT 12, CENTURY 1

Kynli Allen, Carlee Smith and Chayse Cronquist each tallied three hits for the Broncos.

Next up for Blackfoot: Doubleheader at Preston on Thursday.

Next up for Century: At Pocatello on Thursday.

HIGHLAND 17, POCATELLO 7

Jenna Kearns and Taelor Boyer produced four-hit outings for Highland in a blowout win over Pocatello.

Next up for the Rams: At Rigby on Thursday.

Next up for the Thunder: Home against Century on Thursday.