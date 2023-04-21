Catcher Martin Serrano drove in four runs on three hits, Jayce Vaughan drove in three on one hit, Kache Stucki plated two runs and thanks to pitcher Mack Evans' seven-strikeout, three-hit outing, the Thunder dispatched the Diamondbacks in five innings.
SOFTBALL
Century 13, Preston 3
First baseman Elin Williams recorded three hits, three teammates (Tess Ramirez, Matti Baca, Maren Wadsworth) all produced two hits apiece and Ally Evans struck out 11 batters in six innings in the circle, helping the Diamondbacks win comfortably in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Century 12, Preston 8
Emme Cooke, Elin Williams and Tess Ramirez all supplied two hits apiece, and thanks in large part to a six-run third inning, Century used a big scoring game to win Game 2. Williams started in the circle, striking out five and allowing five runs on six hits, and Ally Evans entered in relief, fanning six in the final three innings of action.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brave Storm Meet (at Mountain View HS)
Several Poky athletes recorded PRs and first-place finishes, including Trae Martinez (first in shot put with a PR of 135-05), Karter Sherry (first in triple jump with a mark of 41-05.50), Brody Burch (first in the 800 with a time of 1:58.37), Andrew Nielsen (fourth in the 1600 with a PR of 4:36.09, fourth in the 3200 with a PR of 9:57.14), Hailey Renzello (fifth in the 200 with a PR of of 27.72), plus lots more.
