HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 4/19: Poky softball sweeps Century, Highland baseball tops Thunder Ridge JOURNAL STAFF Apr 19, 2022 Pocatello sophomore Miah Lusk unfurls a pitch during a game against Blackfoot earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLHIGHLAND 4, THUNDER RIDGE 2In the sixth inning, Highland senior Colton Sneddon drove in the two winning runs with a single to left. The Rams are now 14-4 on the year. MALAD 7, AMERICAN FALLS 5HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPOCATELLO 11, CENTURY 7In Game 1, third baseman Taylor Bunderson drove in a pair of runs on two hits.POCATELLO 6, CENTURY 2In Game 2, three Thunder players registered two-hit games, helping Poky improve to 9-3 on the year.AMERICAN FALLS 19, TETON 9HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNISHIGHLAND 6, MADISON 0