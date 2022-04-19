8S7A3578.jpg

Pocatello sophomore Miah Lusk unfurls a pitch during a game against Blackfoot earlier this season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 4, THUNDER RIDGE 2

In the sixth inning, Highland senior Colton Sneddon drove in the two winning runs with a single to left. The Rams are now 14-4 on the year.

MALAD 7, AMERICAN FALLS 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

POCATELLO 11, CENTURY 7

In Game 1, third baseman Taylor Bunderson drove in a pair of runs on two hits.

POCATELLO 6, CENTURY 2

In Game 2, three Thunder players registered two-hit games, helping Poky improve to 9-3 on the year.

AMERICAN FALLS 19, TETON 9

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

HIGHLAND 6, MADISON 0