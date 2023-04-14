HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 4/14: Highland softball splits with Rigby, Poky baseball beats Minico JOURNAL STAFF Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALLPocatello 9, Minico 4In Game 1 of this doubleheader, four Thunder players (Martin Serrano, Mack Evans, JD Gunderson, Kudter Stucki 3) logged at least two hits, and Maddox Moore tossed seven innings and struck out five. Pocatello 6, Minico 3First baseman Kaden Knowles supplied two hits and Mack Evans struck out five in 6 2/3 innings, helping the Thunder win their fourth straight game.SOFTBALLHighland 13, Rigby 7In Game 1, Jenna Kearns belted two home runs, Lauren Barlow laced four hits and Marissa Mauger struck out five in all seven innings.Rigby 7, Highland 5Lauren Barlow produced two hits and Isabell Orr drove in two hits, but the Rams couldn’t complete their comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.